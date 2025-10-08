AI and its place in the classroom

28 Views

As generative AI continues to improve and grow in popularity, educators must ask themselves if it is worth adapting this new technology to teach.

By Michaela Ely

The popularity of generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT have been discussed at length over the last year by teachers and students alike, as well as its impact on student performance in K-12 and higher education settings. The unanswered question? What is the role of teachers regarding AI usage in the classroom.?

As a future educator with an overall dislike and disdain of AI usage as a whole, I have been forced to ask myself this question as the field of education continues to shift with more technology being introduced into classrooms and curriculum.

A 2024 Common Sense Media survey reported that seven out of ten students ages 13 to 18 use some sort of generative AI tool to assist them in school, primarily with homework. Generative AI unfortunately cannot be avoided, so how can educators ensure that their students are adequately learning the material?

The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) has offered guidelines for K-12 educators to follow when it comes to implementing AI in their classrooms. It proposes a framework focused on human inquiry and reflection to ensure the development of critical thinking skills for students. It emphasizes the role of the educator as being a moderator to the influence of AI, promoting its use as a tool rather than a creator.

Several educators that I know and have worked with use AI in their class planning, scheduling, assistance with lessons and creating engaging presentations for their students. While I understand the benefits of saving time on longer projects, I have to wonder if the long-term impacts of are worth the time saved.?

Data centers for AI programs have seen exponential growth in consumption of water to meet the demands for cooling the servers that power the programs. AI’s global water consumption is projected to reach between 4.2 and 6.6 billion gallons by 2027, according to the Association for Computing Machinery.

Unfortunately, AI isn’t going anywhere, so we must learn to use it responsibly.?

A more comprehensive article is forthcoming Oct. 13.