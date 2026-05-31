Tahoma West launch party for 30th edition to occur June 1 

A collage displaying different years’ covers for the Tahoma West literary and arts journal. Created by Rae Watkins.

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UW Tacoma’s literary and arts journal is hosting a launch party to celebrate their 30th edition June 1.

By Rae Watkins

Tahoma West, University of Washington Tacoma’s literary and arts journal, is launching its 30th Edition on June 1. After curating submissions from across campus, Editor-in-Chief Maddison Gosselin is ready to reveal her hard work.

“I’m excited to see all the performances from contributors because you can read or listen to their contributions. We have a little bit of everything, music, poems, written works. I’m excited to see them jump off the page, [because] we have some people doing musical accompaniments to the writing. We’re going to have a lot of music,” Gosselin said.

As Tahoma West has expanded its reach, it has also expanded the kinds of submissions they receive. With QR codes making things easier, the journal can now host music, online games, digital comics and other collections of work previously lost in translation to print.

Gosselin put over 70 hours over the span of three weeks into learning InDesign, layout, design, editing, double checking details and arranging with contributors and publishers. “It’s good that it’s finally done,” said Gosselin.

Tahoma West represents the collective imagination and ingenuity of our campus community. Open to submissions from students, faculty, staff and alumni, Tahoma West showcases creativity and passion from disciplines that don’t always get to highlight those skills. Each year, we look forward to reading submissions from our friends in science, law, and fields less associated with artistic freedom.

This allows students like first-year Computer Science and Systems major and Tahoma West contributor Armin Kamsi to feel like their talents are celebrated, even though they aren’t specifically connected to their field of study.

“I’ve been so grateful to have my album featured in Tahoma West! It has made me feel more apart of campus as I have felt that my art has been appreciated by more than just me and my friends! And I’m super excited to play at the 30th anniversary launch party,” said Kamsi.

The event will feature presentations from contributors and community members and will host food and light refreshments while supplies last. It will be held in Carwein Auditorium on June 1 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to celebrate the thriving tradition with the arts community.