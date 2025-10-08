Jimmy Kimmel Suspension Highlights America’s Speech Divide

29 Views

The killing of Charlie Kirk reignites what speech should be tolerated and who gets to decide in America.

By J.A. Aleman

The rich, the poor, blue collar workers, celebrities, politicians and comedians all traverse very different worlds and cultures of their own. But there are moments in history that makes all of them stop in their tracks, pay attention and give their thoughts whether the public likes it or not, which is their right in the United States.

Such a time was Sept. 10, the day political activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated, and freedom of speech came under a microscope again in our country.

ABC suspended late night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel on Sep. 17 due to a monologue he gave after Kirk’s death was seen as inflammatory and insensitive. However, ABC later unsuspended the show and set for it to return on Sep. 23.

“We made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” stated ABC. “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show.”

I’m not one to ever take what celebrities or comedians say seriously because I don’t really know if those statements come from a publicist or if that is really how they feel. And comedians just try to get laughs because that’s how they make their living.

Most speeches today have political leanings and when I listen, I don’t play this game of left versus right because it’s an unwinnable game. Both sides talk about free speech must be protected and yet when someone says something the other doesn’t like, they must be silenced.

President Donald Trump didn’t help the situation commenting about Kirk at the memorial saying, “he did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponents, and I don’t want the best for them.”

I would call this a bad joke and definitely could be seen as inflammatory and insensitive considering how Kirk died.

The bad joke received laughs, but I’d say its poor taste, not because it was a terrible joke but because Trump sits as the leader of the free world, and what he says holds more weight than what a late-night talk show host does.

Political violence is never the answer and celebrating that in my eyes is abhorrent no matter where you stand on politics. I for one celebrate that Kirk had the nerve and openness to discuss his views and opinion on college campuses with the average student.

That is what free speech actually looks like.

A more comprehensive article is forthcoming Oct. 13.