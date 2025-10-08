Freshman Transfer Connect kicks off fall quarter with community

36 Views

Returning for a sixth year, FTC helps students succeed from day one.

By Rae Watkins

Freshman Transfer Connect (FTC) is in its fifth year of welcoming new and returning students to campus, kicking off UWT’s Fall festivities. This event hosts a growing number of students each year, introducing them to classmates, campus leaders and resources.

Students meet new friends, pose with real Huskies, find out about the location and personnel behind campus services such as The Pantry and Cupboard, and have the opportunity to meet student leaders from across campus.

Always a hit, FTC offers students a jumpstart into their time at UWT and continues to engage students year after year.

Isabella Webb, who facilitates and organizes this event says it’s more than just another event. “It’s that magic recipe …students can create their own programming with the support of Husky Success Series. It allows us to connect in a way that’s not stressful. They can interact at a level that they’re comfortable with. Like having a conversation with a friend at the coffee shop.”

An entirely student run and directed event, FTC takes the shape that students envision. Campus vibe tours, meet-your-leaders talks, and “speed friending” all create an atmosphere of welcome.

From finding out where to park, study, and unwind, to learning about where to get food, the best deals on Pacific Ave, and which shortcuts are the best, students connect with their leaders in ways they wouldn’t normally. Tours initiate students into the real rhythms of campus.

ASUWT Leaders smile in the sunlight with FTC’s Husky Ambassadors. Photo by Rae Watkins.

New students learn that their Pack Advisors or Student Government also struggled with parking or those pesky 8am classes. Finding out that there is support for those moments of perseverance removes some of the stress of starting a new school year.

Isabella reasons “It’s helpful for students to be able to see student leaders in a way that exposes them as a whole student. When you have someone sitting and sharing that, it’s really impactful. Students relate to that.”

For students who missed FTC and would still like to connect to other students, resources, and engagement opportunities, the Involvement Fair occurs on October 6-7 on the Prairie Line Trail in the heart of campus from 11:00 to 2:00 both days.

Registered student organizations (RSOs), student government (ASUWT) and other organizations will be tabling and meeting students. This is a great way to find out what clubs there are, when they meet, and how to get involved on campus.?

For more information about RSOs contact: nashd@uw.edu

For more information about FTC or the Husky Success Series program contact: iwebb@uw.edu