Food insecurity at UW Tacoma

Photograph of The Pantry’s shelves storing food?for students to pick up. Photo by Riya Shankar.

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Rates of food insecurity across the US are high. UW Tacoma is no different.

By Kai Lee

At UW Tacoma, some students are experiencing food insecurity due to limited access to healthy food both on and off campus. This is not just an issue at UW Tacoma. College students across the US also experience food insecurity.

According to Science Direct, while numbers vary significantly by studies researching national food insecurity rates, the number of college students without an adequate amount of healthy food has increased.

A 2023-2024 survey conducted by the ASUWT Food Equity Taskforce found that 46% of students at UW Tacoma experience low or very low food security. The rate of food insecurity among college students across the US is 41%, according to a 2020 academic survey by Science Direct.

Not all students realize they are food insecure, Jesse L Cooley, the Program Support Supervisor for The Pantry, explained.

“I think when people think of food insecurity, they only think of others.,” Cooley said. “Just this concept that ‘Oh, I’m not starving. I just miss a meal here and there.’ Like, no, I’m pretty sure that statistically classifies you as food insecure.”

“But something as simple as ‘I missed breakfast,’” Cooley said. “I think if we pulled on that string a little bit, I think we would find that it’s not just once.”

He added that it may not be by choice. It could, for example, be due to a student being in a hurry to get to class.

Someone who is food insecure does not have access to enough healthy food that benefits the body’s development and, overall, allows them to live a healthy life, according to an article by the World Food Programme.

Food insecurity can be due to income, as well as other sources, such as unemployment, financial issues—either temporary or long-term—unstable housing, no access to food , and more.

Another impact on some people is the federal funding cuts to SNAP benefits that started in 2025. Many individuals are being rejected from the program as eligibility requirements change. These changes removed legal immigrants from the SNAP program and added more work requirements. These come after the signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

BIPOC communities are some that have higher rates of poverty and other structural issues. This is due to numerous factors, including poor health conditions and low levels of unemployment. Redlining also plays a major role in poverty and food insecurity in minority communities, according to the National Library of Medicine. This can make access to healthy food more difficult. Other communities also experience food insecurity at high rates.

Being food insecure can impact people both in the short- and long-term. Health, including mental health, can be affected. People who are food insecure have higher rates of mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, stress. It is also associated physical conditions, including poorer physical activity and greater obesity rates, according to the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Diabetics. It can also impact performance in school, including academic distress and GPA changes.

Food insecurity and its effects are worsened in food deserts, such as Tacoma.

Resources

The Pantry at UW Tacoma has a variety of healthy food options that can be used to cook. It is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Fridays. They take a variety of donations, including unopened food and hygiene products.

The Cupboard also provides food to students on campus but is open during Husky Hour. It can connect students with other resources and help with SNAP applications. It also does not require students to prove their financial situation.

The Nourish Mobile Food Bank is a semi-truck that comes to UW Tacoma every Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot across from Tacoma Paper & Stationary (TPS). It offers healthy food and ingredients for students and others in the Pierce County community. It is operated by Nourish Pierce County, a series of programs, including its mobile food banks, that aim to provide fresh produce and food to people.

More resources, including food, housing and financial can be found on the HuskyCare website.