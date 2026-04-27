Five student positions open at UW Tacoma

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UW Tacoma students can apply for five paid positions across several departments before late April and mid-May deadlines.

By M.J. Cameron

UW Tacoma is hiring five student positions across campus, including roles in Disability Resources for Students (DRS), Enrollment Services, the Makerspace and the Center for Student Involvement (CSI).

DRS is hiring a scribe reader and a front desk testing assistant. The scribe reader position pays $20 an hour for up to 19 hours per week. Available shifts include Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. or 5:50 to 7:50 p.m. The role provides live reading and transcription support for students with disabilities. Responsibilities may include reading aloud, describing printed materials such as graphs, formatting presentation slides, accessing library databases and gathering research materials. More information is available on Handshake. The application deadline is May 14.

The DRS front desk testing assistant position pays $17.13 an hour. The assistant serves as a main point of contact for students, faculty, staff and visitors at the DRS office in Mattress Factory 107 (MAT). The role includes supporting office operations, administering testing accommodations in MAT 354 and providing customer service. The position also requires professionalism, confidentiality and sensitivity to help maintain a welcoming and inclusive environment. Applications are due May 15.

Enrollment Services is hiring campus ambassadors to represent UW Tacoma to prospective students, families and visitors. The position pays $17.13 to $17.45 an hour. Ambassadors lead campus tours, assist with off-campus recruitment and participate in Enrollment Services events. Applicants must have a cumulative GPA of 2.75 or higher, be enrolled full time and have completed at least 45 credits at UW Tacoma. More information is available on Handshake. Applications are due April 29.

The Makerspace is hiring a student specialist. The position pays $18.84 an hour and includes creating workshops, helping users safely operate equipment and maintaining Makerspace tools and materials. Required qualifications include crafting experience, the ability to learn maker technology, the ability to teach others and strong verbal and written communication skills. More information is available on Handshake. Applications are due May 14.

The CSI is hiring a student center coordinator for the 2026-27 academic year. New staff members will begin June 22 or at the beginning of September. The position pays $17.53 an hour and focuses on event management in the University YMCA Student Center. Duties include serving as a point of contact for events and meetings, operating audio and visual equipment and assisting with cleaning equipment and facilities. The position also includes administrative and group responsibilities. Schedule preferences are listed in the job posting. Applications are due May 6.

The Career Development and Education Center offers resources for students looking for jobs as well. The center has appointments and drop-ins at Garretson Woodruff and Pratt 102 (GWP) that review resumes and cover letters, help with career questions and provide a career coach that can be scheduled through Handshake. Students at the Milgard School of Business can connect with the Success Center for specialized resources. Immigrants and alumni can check the community-based resources on the website for career help.