UW Tacoma news and events calendar: Nov 2 to 6.

Students walking down Commerce Street. Photo by Blake Latta

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It’s officially the start of the holiday season. Here’s a list of events happening around campus for the first week of November.

By Blake Latta

Halloween has officially passed, and it’s time for another week of events happening around UW Tacoma. This week is the start of November, which means daylight savings happened yesterday, Nov. 1. Remember to check your non-smart clocks so that you aren’t too early for class, and all of the events happening throughout this week.

Voting

Nov. 3 is election day. If you missed the mail-in voting deadline, you can take your ballot to an official voting drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to have your vote count. You are able to mail your ballot in, but you run the risk of it not being counted. It is recommended that you take your ballot in person to a drop box or to an official voting center at this point.

You can also go to an in-person voting center to register to vote if you still haven’t but want to. According to the Washington Secretary of State website, you can register to vote without ID. However, your ballot will not be counted until you provide a qualifying ID to a county elections office. For the full list of qualifying IDs, click here . If you are looking for an official drop box or voting center, this website has the full list in the state. If you have lost your first ballot, you may also get a new one at an official voting center.

Event calendar

Monday, Nov. 2 is the Fall Market. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at WPH, join the Student Activities Board (SAB) for fun fall activities and good vibes! Enjoy hot apple cider, fall dessert, pumpkin decoupage, collage making, fresh produce, DIY fall bath salts, giveaways, DIY mini wreaths, games, music and community. This event is free to all students. Registration for this event can be found here .

Tuesday, Nov. 3 is the ASUWT Executive Board Meeting at 10 a.m. in UWY 303. These meetings are for students to be able to speak directly with the student government to have their voices and opinions heard. This event is open and free to students and the public.

Wednesday, Nov. 4 is the Latinx Student Union (LSU) meet and greet with John Cortes, or Corteezyy . This meet and greet will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. If you wish to attend this event, register here for the location. This event is free for students.

Wednesday, Nov. 4 will also have a Pop-Up Tutoring event from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Prairie Line Trail. Join the Writing Center and the Quantitative Tutoring Center for their weekly pop-up to ask tutors questions and get assistance with your class work. This event is free to all students.

Thursday Nov. 5 is the UW Tacoma Vaccine Clinic. This event will be held in WPH from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Most health insurance plans are accepted, and there is a 10% discount for vaccines paid for out-of-pocket. While registration is encouraged, walk-ins are welcome too. Additional information for this vaccine pop-up can be found here . This event is open to students and staff.

Friday, Nov. 6 will be the final day for the Tahoma West Autumn Zine submissions. This quarterly zine is looking to show off students’ various creative works. Whether that be music, paintings, digital art, poems or something else, Tahoma West wants to see what you have made. Additional information can be found on Dubnet here , or by reading the Tacoma Ledger article about this upcoming zine here .