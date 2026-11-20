The Makerspace at UW Tacoma library. Photo taken by Jaqueline Contreras-Velez

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There are many ways for students to get involved around the Thanksgiving holiday. Here are a few of them.

By Ella Walken

As the holiday season shifts into full gear and the quarter comes to a close, there are still many campus activities for UW Tacoma students to attend and connect with their peers.

The Center for Equity and Inclusion (CEI) will host its weekly, late hours meetings for students to connect with their graduate student peers on Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. Students will have the opportunity to meet with staff and faculty as well to discuss topics such as advising, registration, and study habits.

In the Makerspace, there will be a vinyl cutting workshop where students can learn how to make their own decals. No experience is needed, and required materials are a laptop and images to print. The event will take place on Nov. 25 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Tickets are limited and can be acquired here.

The Center for Student Involvement and Husky Sustainability Fund will host a trip to the zoo on Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m., encouraging students to learn about public transportation. The group will attend a brief transit information session before traveling together to the zoo using public transportation. Zoo admittance will be at 6:30 p.m. and requires a Husky I.D. card to attend.

In BHS 101, the Black Student Union (BSU) will hold its general meeting on Dec. 1 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. The meeting may contain information about resources for students on campus and ways for students to connect with their community.

At the TPS gravel parking lot, Psychological and Wellness Services & Student Health will host an HIV/STI testing event for UWT students. The testing will take place from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 through Student Health in partnership with the AIDS Health Foundation.