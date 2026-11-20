Zoo Lights display, photo by Lily Valentine

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Throughout the holidays, Tacoma and the surrounding areas will have several different events to celebrate the season.

By Rylee Morrow

With the holidays approaching, the Tacoma area will soon be lit up with the various holiday events. From races to parades, there are a wide variety of options for many different interests.

Kicking off the season are the Turkey Trots. Held on the morning of Thanksgiving, Turkey Trots are typically 5K races that are a tradition for many nationwide. There are two Turkey Trots held in Tacoma.

The Norpoint Turkey Trot is run by Parks Tacoma and has a 3K and a 5K option. These races will start and finish at the Norpoint community center with a start time of 9 a.m. The races are officially sold out, but they have added additional “super-saver” tickets that cost $20 and can be bought online. These tickets are intended to allow more people to run the race but do not include a t-shirt or medal. Parks Tacoma has partnered with Northeast Tacoma Healthy Kids Coalition to host a food drive at the race.

The Tacoma City Marathon Association (TCMA) holds the Tacoma City Turkey Trot. It starts and finishes at Fleet Feet in Proctor at 9 a.m. This race costs $72.50, but there are discounts for those who join as a team. There is also a kids 1K option that starts at 10:15 a.m. and costs $10 for kids 12 and under.

Sherry Clark, the race director for TCMA, participated in the Turkey Trot with her family for several years. She loves how the Turkey Trot has become a tradition for many and is often the only race that people will do all year. “We get every age, every ability, experienced runners, people that just come out for a walk. It’s a really fun day that brings out everybody,” Clark said.

TCMA will also hold a Santa Run on Dec. 12, with a 5K, 10K and Half Marathon option. For information about both of the Tacoma City holiday races, visit the TCMA webpage.

On Nov. 28, the Christmas Season will officially start with the 81st annual Tacoma Christmas Tree Lighting. This will be at the Pantages Theatre in downtown Tacoma and will feature free refreshments, photos with Santa and entertainment provided by the JBLM Brass Quartet. The event officially starts at 5 p.m., but the Tacoma Concert Band will be performing their Sounds of the Season concert at the Pantages at 3 p.m. alongside the event. Concert tickets are free for 18 and under, and adult tickets range from $33.10 to $107. More information can be found on the Tacoma Concert Band website.

Spanning the weeks from Thanksgiving to New Years are several light-based holiday events.

Spanaway Park has a Fantasy Lights display from Nov. 27 to Jan. 3. This walk and drive through light display spans two miles and is open from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets can be bought online or in person at Sprinker Recreation Center. There will be a limited number of on-site tickets available.

Sprinker Recreation Center has its own event called Ice Lights running from Nov. 27 to Jan. 2. The event consists of a 20-foot Christmas tree, a light display within the ice rink, ice skating and ice bumper cars. Tickets for ice skating are sold at the door, but for ice bumper cars, sessions can be booked online in advance.

Zoo Lights is a popular tradition for many Tacoma residents. From Nov. 27 to Jan. 3, the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will be transformed at night into a display celebrating Tacoma with over two million lights.

Ellie Tichy has worked at the zoo for five years this upcoming Zoo Lights season. She loves working those nights and seeing how families come together to make it a holiday tradition, much like how it was a tradition for her family when she was younger.

“I started right as we were getting out of quarantine, so I’ve gotten to see more people show up each year,” Tichy said, “I like seeing all the families meeting up to do stuff together as a group.”

Zoo Lights requires tickets for certain time slots, which can be purchased on their website.

The Christmas Regale is another event taking place just minutes from Zoo Lights at the Fort Nisqually Living History Museum. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 5., the Regale is a historic reenactment where people gather to make ornaments, harvest a yule log and meet with Father Christmas. Tickets must be purchased in advance and can be found on the Fort Nisqually Webpage.

Dec. 19 starting at 5:30 p.m., the Tacoma Yacht Club Lighted Boat Parade will travel along the Tacoma Waterfront. It will feature lit up and decorated boats to celebrate the holiday season. Starting at the Point Defiance docks and finishing at the Dock Street Marina, this event is free to the public for waterfront viewing.

Finishing off the holidays on New Years Eve, there will be a celebration with the Tacoma Light Trail. This will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m., and it starts with a Dragon Parade that travels from UW Tacoma’s Prairie Line Trail to Tollefson Plaza. It will feature several local artists and organizations, such as the Tacomarama Band, Asia Pacific Cultural Center’s fire and cultural dancers, DJ Summersoft and many others.

UW Tacoma junior, Lily Valentine, attended the New Year’s Eve Kickoff Celebration two years ago and appreciated the way that it connected the community with performing arts.

“I think the event was a really great way to bring the community together and ring in the new year. It had something fun for all ages and showcased a lot of the local talent that we have right here in Tacoma,” Valentine said, “I’d absolutely recommend checking it out this coming New Years.

Information on these events and many others can be found on Visit Tacoma Pierce County.