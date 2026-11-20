Screenshot of the MyPlan homepage. Photo taken by Mya Leo

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Student thoughts on the current UW Tacoma academic advising system and the barriers it creates for students throughout their academic journeys.

By Mya Leo

“Never trust your institution. You are their revenue not their audience.” These words were spoken to me by my academic advisor at community college during my last quarter there. This sentiment has been echoed throughout my academic journey and one that I had hoped wouldn’t follow me after transferring. This has unfortunately not been the case.

It’s been nine months since I transferred to UW Tacoma. I came in knowing not to fully trust my support team and even planned out my entire degree before transferring in. This was not enough to avoid issues that have tossed my anticipated graduation date in the air looking to land anywhere from a quarter to a full academic year later.

If you look through the academic resources for the Biomedical Sciences major, there is an abundance of tools such as anticipated course offerings, example degree plans, capstone guidelines etc. This all looks great at first until you notice everything those resources leave out.

The example academic plan (pictured below) shows four full years of classes that look like a student will graduate on time. However, adding up the listed credits only totals to the amount used to satisfy the Biomedical Sciences major requirements. It does not include the 36 leftover credits required to earn a bachelor’s degree at UW Tacoma. A student would either have to be full-time over the summer for every summer they attend or take a full additional year of classes to complete the 180-credit minimum. year of classes to complete the 180-credit minimum.

Screenshot of the example degree plan under the ‘Academic Planning Resources’ tab on the Biomedical Sciences department homepage. Photo by Mya Leo

Another issue that I’ve found is the lack of clarity on when and how frequently classes are offered at the university. When looking at a class in MyPlan Course Catalog (pictured below), there is a section titled ‘Quarters’ and in that a ‘Scheduled for’ that will either say a quarter or “Not currently offered.” and to check with the department or an advisor for more information. This looks fine until you look up when the course was last offered and see that years have gone by.

Screenshot of the MyPlan Course Catalog. Photo by Mya Leo

Regularly, there will be courses here that are offered once or twice an academic year, every other year. Another common issue is that classes required for graduation will be offered on the same day at the same time. These issues create barriers that make it difficult for students to curate their degrees and can result in having to push back their anticipated graduation by multiple quarters.

When speaking with students and alumni who wished to remain anonymous, they shared the following range of issues.

“My pre-major advisor got me to take classes that didn’t go anywhere and resulted in me having to take two summer quarters out of pocket… On top of that I had to [switch] a history major to a history minor due to time.”

“I was told in the middle of spring quarter that I had to take three to four elective classes for the summer to have time in [the academic year] to take required classes… I would’ve appreciated the foresight in fall quarter to either take one extra elective each quarter or just emotionally prepare. It would’ve been nice to do an internship in the summer instead.”

“I started a year before my friend and graduated a year after her because of how many changes were made to my major requirements… I wanted to switch majors, but I had already put too much time and money into the degree.”

“I’m in a post-baccalaureate program in Oregon, and my academic advisor reaches out to me at least two to three times a month; I didn’t even know advisors were supposed to check in on you. When I was at UW Tacoma, I met with my advisor once and never heard from them again.”

It should be a point of pride to have degree paths that can be tailored to an individual’s academic and career goals. Instead, what we have classes that are few and far between that force students to change their pathway just because they matriculated at the “wrong time” or were told too little, too late about what they would have to do in order to reach their goals.

UW Tacoma wants to double the number of enrolled students within the next few years, but how can they reasonably take in that many students when they can’t even support their current student body? There’s so much talk about expanding the school rather than addressing the current issues, that so many students are left choosing between the degree they want and they degree they can afford.