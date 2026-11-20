Ruby England, the Event Coordinator for Husky Volunteers, stands beside a pile of donated toys and holds two boxes. Photo by Kai Lee.

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Husky Volunteers is holding UWT Gives, a toy drive, to give students toys to gift to their loved ones for the winter holidays.

By Kai Lee

Husky Volunteers are holding UWT Gives, UW Tacoma’s annual toy drive. The program aims to provide students with gifts to give to their loved ones for the winter holidays. Members of the campus community can drop off donations at the UWY until Dec. 9.

The toy drive is a way for UW Tacoma students to pick up toys to give to their family members, said Ruby England, the Event Coordinator for Husky Volunteers. The toys are donated by the campus community.

A big motivator of UWT Gives is “being able to collect and provide gifts for students to give to their loved ones, making the magic of the holiday season possible,” England said. “College can be very expensive, and being a college student in general, and having kids or loved ones that you provide for can also add to that expense. [The goal of this toy drive is] to provide an opportunity for students to take the load of the holiday season off of their chests.”

People who want to donate can drop off brand new toys in original packaging to the Center for Student Involvement (CSI) office, room 107 in UWY. They are open Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to an online flyer.

Husky Volunteers has an Amazon wish list of toys they would like, but they welcome toys not on the list. Crafting and art kits, building blocks and board games are some of the toys on the list.

People donating can drop off toys at the CSI office until Dec. 9.

Any UW Tacoma student can pick up toys for their loved ones at the Husky Holiday Pop Up. The event will be at TPS’ Husky Commons on Dec. 9 from noon to 6 p.m., England said.

More information can be found on DubNet.