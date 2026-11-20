A display outside of the Tacoma ICE facility. Taken by Blake Latta

44 Views

Homeland Security purchases Tacoma immigration center after awarding the management group a 10-year, $1.5 billion contract.

By Blake Latta

On Oct. 29, The GEO Group released an announcement stating they have entered a new 10-year, $1.5 billion management contract with The Northwest ICE Processing Center, in Tacoma, WA. This facility is located on the Tacoma Tideflats, just 1.5 miles away from UW Tacoma, and has a capacity of 1,635. The GEO Group is based in Florida and operates correctional facilities around the world. It has owned and operated the detention center in Tacoma since 2005.

George C. Zoley, GEO’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder said in the announcement ,“The Northwest ICE Processing Center plays an important role in helping meet the need for federal immigration processing center bedspace. We are proud of our 40-year public-private partnership with ICE, and we stand ready to continue to assist the federal government in meeting its immigration enforcement priorities.”

The Northwest ICE Processing Center has faced multiple allegations and lawsuits. According to a press release from the Washington State Attorney General office on Jan 16, 2025, the Northwest ICE Processing Center was found liable for violating Washington’s Minimum Wage Act in 2021. This decision resulted in $17.3 million being awarded to over 10,000 detainees.

On Nov. 9, Senator Patty Murry sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. In this letter, Murray states that “I, along with other members of the Washington and Oregon delegations, have repeatedly raised concerns regarding GEO Group’s operation of the detention center and detainees’ insufficient access to medical care, inadequate nutrition and barriers inhibiting attorneys from providing legal counsel to detained clients.”

Murray also says that the Department of Health has received many complaints about unsafe and unsanitary conditions within the Tacoma facility.

On Nov. 18, GEO Group announced the sale of the Northwest ICE Processing Center to the Department of Homeland Security for $453 million. GEO Group will continue to run day-to-day operations. According to the announcement, Zoley says “We are pleased with the completion of this important asset sale to the U.S. federal government, and we look forward to continuing to provide high-quality secure support services at the Northwest ICE Processing Center under our new 10-year contract with ICE.”

The sale of this facility to the federal government has raised concerns. According to an article from the Seattle Times , Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said, “Now GEO and ICE are teaming up in Washington State to avoid having to answer for any of their abuses, while also taking home more of Americans’ hard-earned money,”

At the time of writing, the sale is still pending, but the press announcement from GEO group states they believe the sale will be finalized before the end of the year.