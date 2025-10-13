Autumn quarter starts with connecting students to campus, to encourage success 

9 Views

The first weeks of school offer students’ opportunities to connect, now and for years to come.

By Rae Watkins

The first month of the Autumn Quarter brings festivities and life back to campus. It’s a critical point when students learn who’s who, where to find resources and make connections that last. Events like Orientation, Student Leader and Registered Student Organization (RSO) training and Freshman Transfer Connect (FTC) make the first weeks of school a tour de force of what UWT can offer.

Students experience college in a multitude of ways, and each of these experiences presents challenges that are as individual as the student. Engagement is a factor in helping students navigate college life.

Orientation, which kicks off UWT’s student welcoming festivities, provides new, transfer and returning students an opportunity to tour campus, familiarize themselves with locations and traffic patterns and meet student leaders.

Everyone from the Teaching and Learning Centers (TLC) to the Center for Student Involvement (CSI) is out meeting and greeting incoming students. Pack Advisors guide groups of students and their families through the ins and outs of daily student life.

Student Leader Training introduces students from across campus to other student leaders, their advisors, and different professional development exercises. Often student government (ASUWT) and many RSO officers attend, but the event is open to all students who register.

RSO Club Camp gives officers, club members and interested students an opportunity to look behind the scenes at club management. Everything from travel regulations to budgeting and organizing strategies is covered. RSOs connect with each other, strategize events and ways to connect, and develop plans for the coming year. This involves leadership training for students interested in club leadership and finding out more about administrative roles.

Freshman Transfer Connect, which featured in the Ledger’s previous issue, is a student-led annual event designed to foster connection, engagement, and a sense of home on campus.

Matthew, Komisi and Rapha (left to right) prepare to speak to students at Freshman Transfer Connect, where leaders from across campus have an opportunity to greet incoming students. Photo by Rae Watkins.

Inviting new and returning students to mingle, play games and craft and get to know each other, FTC presents an opportunity to connect in a low stress, low stakes environment. Students give tours, presentations and host speed friending.

FTC is guided by students and designed for students. From its beginnings as a small advising day seeing only a few students, to a bustling event hosting almost 100 attendees, FTC continues to raise its bar and has grown in attendance every year.

Involvement Fair, one of the quarter’s most popular events, is hosted along the Prairie Line Trail. This event brings out many student-led clubs, and officers spend two days meeting students, faculty and sometimes administrators from across campus. With special interests ranging from creative writing to game development, to pre-law success, Involvement Fair provides students with a chance to get to know many of their options for getting involved.

Students who participate in the Involvement Fair and other student connection events appreciate the benefits of their involvement. Many clubs bring in guest speakers, connect with influential authors and researchers and engage in community projects.

“We literally met the creator of Stardew Valley last year,” said Renzo Aquino, President of the game development club. “The ability to meet and reach out to people like that is the biggest thing that helped me. Developing my professional background and getting out there to speak to people is amazing.”

Ruby and Cassie have both shown excellence in their leadership with Echo Dance Club. Follow their Instagram for meeting times. Photo by Rae Watkins.

“As an officer being able to reach out to other clubs who are interested in collaborations, network and meet new people is super impactful,” said Ruby England, President of Echo Dance Club.

Cassie Tran, the Communications and Marketing Coordinator for Echo, finds herself making public presentations and materials to promote club events.

“It’s my first real marketing experience,” said Tran. “I get to meet students and design marketing and presentations. I get to really do the job I’m going to school for.”

Many students have formed relationships at events like FTC and Involvement Fair that last long after the event. Students learn to market, network, and take on various leadership responsibilities. Some find employment and community opportunities through tables run by outside organizations.

For example, the American Society of Civil Engineers offers free memberships and networking opportunities at Involvement Fair which allow students to connect with working professionals in their field. These direct community connections set UWT’s introductory event series at the forefront of on and off campus community building.

For more chances to connect with students and community members, look out for the upcoming career fair series listed below.

Acing the Career Fair on Oct. 13, in BHS 107 from 12:30pm to 1:20pm will prepare students to engage with employers and community members.

At Resumania, on Oct. 14 in GWP from 12:30pm to 1:20pm, students can work on building an refining resumes, cover letters and application materials.

There is also the Engineering and Technology and All-Industries career fairs on Oct. 15 and 16 held in WPH from 11am to 3pm on both days.