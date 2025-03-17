Witty humor and jabs win over the Oscars

5 Views

From a Wicked performance to breaking a Guinness World record for the longest Oscar speech, O’Brian hosts a night to remember at the 2025 Academy Awards.

By: Rachel Meatte

The Academy Awards (Oscars) was in full swing on March 2 with comedian and television show host Conan O’ Brian as its new host. O’Brian has never hosted the Oscars, despite multiple talk show hosts like Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen Degenerous and Johnny Carson being given the honor.

Unlike past hosts, who entertained viewers by talking about national and international topics, O’Brian chose to cover topics relevant to Hollywood and Los Angelos, giving the Oscars a new angle for entertainment.

“The Oscars also shines a light on an incredible community of people you will never see. Crafts people, artisans, technicians, costumers, I can’t name them all, there’s too many. Hard-working men and women behind the camera who have devoted their lives to making film,” O’Brian said.

O’Brian described how important the people behind the camera are to the film industry, including crafts people, artisans, technicians and costumers which don’t get as much attention or credit for their contributions as famous actors. O’Brian’s introduction speech had a glimmer of hope alongside the comedic jabs and witty takes on celebrities.

In the comedic jabs, O’Brian went after Karla Sofía Gascón’s tweeting scandal and the PR nightmare for her publicist. “Anora uses the F word 479 times,” O’Brien said. “That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist.” The crushing o’s from the audience were felt through the screen.

O’Brian continues, “Karla Sofía Gascón is here tonight, and Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.” The Academy award nominated transgender actress was seen on screen smiling before quickly looking to the left, outside of the camera’s view.

Gascón, who previously apologized for her offensive tweets was under speculation on whether she would attend this year’s Oscars following her scandal. The film “Emilia Perez,” which had been plagued by critical reviews and accusations of misleading stereotypes of Hispanic culture, was the most nominated film at the 2025 Oscars.

With 13 nominations, it became the most nominated non–English language film in Oscar history and left the evening with two Oscar wins, which were Best Supporting Actress for Saldaña and Best Original Song for “El Mal.”

Amongst the winners was “The Brutalist,” with 3 wins including Best Actor for Adrian Brody, Best Cinematography and Best Film Score. During his lengthy speech, he thanked individuals who helped get him here and reflected on changes since his last Academy Award win back in 2002 for his portrayal in the film “The Pianist.”

“I’m wrapping up. I will wrap up, turn the music off. I’ve done this before,” Brody said, as the orchestra began playing music. “Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief. I will not be egregious, I promise.”

His speech went on for long enough that Guinness World Records officially announced that Brody’s speech was longest speech in Oscar history, reaching five minutes and 36 seconds.

Brody undoubtedly made an eventful night with his speech and heartfelt words about antisemitism. “I’m here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression, of antisemitism and racism and of othering,” Brody said. “I pray for a healthier and happier and more inclusive world. If the past can teach us anything, it’s to not let hate go unchecked.”

Picture of Oscar winners Adrian Brody, Kieran

Culkin, Zoe Saldaña and Mikey Madison. Source: @instaclips9ja via Instagram

Next up was “Wicked,” which was nominated for 20 Oscars but walked away with two wins for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. Singers Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo both opened the event with songs from the film, in addition to music from films “The Wiz” and “Wizard of Oz.” Erivo ended the performance singing the iconic “Defying Gravity” with her breathtaking vocal range that left a standing ovation from the crowd.

While “Wicked” didn’t win big, the wildly popular “Anora” took home five of the six Oscars it was nominated for. It won Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing for a Motion Picture. During his speech, Director Sean Baker capitalized on the theatre movie going experience and the importance of supporting local theatres.

“Distributors, please focus first and foremost on the theatrical releases of your films,” Baker said. “Parents, introduce your children to feature films in movie theaters and you will be molding the next generation of movie lovers and filmmakers. And for all of us, when we can, please watch movies in a theater and let’s keep the great tradition of the moviegoing experience alive and well.”

“Anora” tells the story about a young Brooklyn sex worker who falls in love and decides to marry the son of a Russian oligarch. The film, which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, has been heavily praised for both the acting performances by lead actor Mikey Madison and its riveting storytelling and complex blend of genres, consisting of mostly thriller, romance, comedy and drama.

Some other notable wins for the night were Kieran Culkin’s win for Best Supporting Actor in the film “A Real Pain.” The film follows two mismatched cousins who reunite through a tour in Poland to honor their late grandmother where unresolved traumas resurface. This is Kieran’s first Oscar nomination, in addition to his many other accolades for his work on the award-winning HBO show “Succession.”

“I’m Still Here” which won Best International Feature Film, follows a mother who struggles to keep her family together under military dictatorship in Latin America. After her husband is kidnapped, the mother, Eunice is determined to survive in a world of violence and uncertainty.

“Conclave” was nominated for eight Oscars and walked away with one award for Best Adapted Screenplay. It follows the story of the Catholic Church electing a new Pope, however, a covert process uncovers a trove of deeply hidden secrets about the church’s history that shake its foundation.

“Dune Part Two” was nominated for five Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design. This was a stark contrast from the previous “Dune” 2021 film which was nominated for ten Academy Awards and won six of them. This year, it won two Oscars including Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

The Oscars were a success with no scandalous slaps and decent wins by innovative filmmakers. Despite the nerves surrounding the scandals of “Emilia Perez” and the Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds situation I covered previously, O’Brian won over the night with his witty humor and lighthearted approach to discussing the evening’s topics.

To watch the Oscars, visit the Academy Awards homepage for a list of streaming services that offer the show.