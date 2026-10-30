Let’s Go Washington puts three initiatives on November 3 ballot

Katie Baird, a professor of economics at UW Tacoma, standing on the stairs by Metro Coffee on Oct. 22, 2026. Photo by Kai Lee.

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Let’s Go Washington, a conservative-leaning political action committee, added three initiatives to the Nov. 3, 2026, ballot.

By Kai Lee

Let’s Go Washington, a conservative-leaning political action committee, has put forward three initiatives for the November 2026 general elections. One of the three aims to repeal the Millionaires’ Tax, while another would ban trans girls from playing in girls’ sports. The third initiative aims to give parents access to more of their child’s school-related documents.

Repealing the Millionaires’ Tax

Initiative 645 aims to repeal the Millionaires’ Tax, which was passed in March 2026. Some of the sections of the Millionaires’ Tax bill started in June and July 2026, while others take effect on Jan. 1, 2029. The taxes on households earning more than $1 million for 2028 are due in 2029. They will be put into Washington’s general fund to cover childcare, healthcare, higher education and other services, according to the bill.

The bill funds a variety of our society’s services, including childcare, healthcare, K-12, higher education and the Working Families’ Tax Credit. The Working Families’ Tax Credit is a tax refund for low-income Washington residents that returns money they spent on taxes. The amount of money a taxpayer is returned depends on their income and number of children, according to the Working Families’ Tax Credit Coalition.

Households in Washington whose gross income is over $1 million will pay the Millionaires’ Tax. Everyone whose income is $1 million or less does not have to pay the Millionaires’ Tax. The tax is 9.9% multiplied by a household’s taxable income, according to the Millionaires’ Tax bill.

Portrait photograph of Washington State Representative and Speaker of the House, Laurie Jinkins. Photo from the Washington State Legislature website.

“If it were repealed, it [would] cut out $13 billion out of the state budget that could be funding childcare, healthcare, K-12 education,” said Laurie Jinkins, Washington State representative and Speaker of the House.

She also said that the working families’ tax credit will lose funding, which would affect many working-class Washingtonians.

Let’s Go Washington argue that the Millionaires’ Tax has its own issues. One of these is that “Legislatures refused to put guardrails in the income tax to prevent the threshold from dropping lower than on people who earn $1 million,” according to Let’s Go Washington’s website. However, some people disagree.

The Millionaires’ Tax “helps to address this structural problem in our state’s financing,” Katie Baird, Professor of economics at UW Tacoma, said. “If we didn’t [have the Millionaire’s Tax], the state would have to cut some of the services it provides, or it would have to find some other revenue source.”

If Let’s Go Washington’s initiative fails to pass, opponents will likely take the case to the Supreme Court, arguing that it is unconstitutional, Baird said.

Banning Trans Girls in Girls’ Sports

If passed, Initiative 638 will require students to have routine exams by their health care provider to determine if their biological sex matches their gender. The exams would consider at least one of these factors, including “reproductive anatomy, genetic makeup or normal endogenously produced testosterone level,” according to the initiative.

It aims to “[protect] the integrity and fairness of women’s interscholastic sports,” and states that trans girls participating in public school sports put other girls at a disadvantage.

School districts would have “the authority to control, supervise and regulate the conduct of interschool athletic activities and other interschool extracurricular activities of an athletic, cultural, social or recreational nature for students of the district,” the initiative reads.

It also states that if the initiative passes, the districts can delegate the authority to any “voluntary nonprofit entity.” However, nonprofits would be required to allow someone to argue against their decision before they could make a final decision.

“This is purposefully trying to exclude them from participating in the full experience of going to school, which is learning about being on a team and making friends,” said Matthew Wilson, Executive Director of Oasis Youth Center.

Trans people already have high rates of depression and suicide, and having a law passed that scrutinizes them will have even more detrimental effects on mental health outcomes,” Wilson said.

As the law stands right now, they have the full right to participate in sports, they should get involved,” Wilson said. “And if they have trouble getting involved with sports in their school, they should reach out to us”

“Parental Rights”

Initiative 001, aims to give parents access to a variety of their child’s school records and materials, as long as the student is under the age of 18. These records and materials include test scores, health records, records of mental health counseling, records of attendance and “[a]ny other student-specific files, documents, or other materials that are maintained by the public school,” the initiative document reads.

Parents would also be able to opt their child out of certain school activities, such as assignments and surveys.

The initiative limits parents’ access to their children’s records in multiple ways. One is that the school would be required to notify the parents if their child was being questioned by law enforcement, unless they are accused of abusing the child.

Another is that schools would not be required to give a parent any of the child’s records if they are under investigation of child abuse or neglect, unless the parent has a court order.

If people are interested in the election results, they can visit the Washington Secretary of State website and click on “2026 Elections.” The results here are the final results as they’ll be announced. For more frequently updated results, you can visit some county websites, such as King County.

Ballot drop boxes in Pierce County can be found on the county website. There is also one right by the UW Tacoma campus on Pacific Ave.

More voting resources are available on the Pierce County website.

Portrait photograph of Washington State Senator, Yasmin Trudeau. Photo from the Washington State Legislature website.

“I would hope that Washington voters understand the problem, understand why we’re making the decisions we are making, and that they would continue to tell us about what’s important to them,” said Yasmin Trudeau, a Washington state senator.