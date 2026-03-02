UW Tacoma and Tacoma Little Theatre prepare for “Spring Awakening.”

35 Views

UW Tacoma partners with Tacoma Little Theatre to deliver a local performance of a Tony Award Winning musical on March 6-29.

By M.J. Cameron

Tacoma Little Theatre (TLT) and UW Tacoma’s theatre department will bring the Tony Award Winning musical “Spring Awakening” to the local stage. The show is directed by UW Tacoma associate teaching professor Dr. Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden, musically directed by Daniel Wolfert and choreographed by Ashley Roy-Simpson.

The musical is about love, repression and the turbulence of youth according to the TLT website. In 1891 Germany, Wendla questions life’s mysteries while her mother silences her curiosity. Meanwhile, Melchior defends his friend Moritz, who is overwhelmed by puberty and school pressures.

As Melchior and Wendla discover their forbidden desire, Moritz’s despair leads to tragedy, with the school system blaming Melchior for his friend’s fate. When Wendla’s unexpected pregnancy is revealed, the young lovers confront a world unwilling to support them. “Spring Awakening” captures the highs and lows of rebellion.

The show features two confirmed UW Tacoma students, Loryestine Buentipo and Russell Dunmire. Buentipo, a junior pre-major student, plays an ensemble role, and Dunmire, a senior in psychology, plays the role of Otto.

Buentipo gave insight into the process, from the audition to behind the scenes.

“All you have to do is go to the TLT website and look for the show that you’re wanting to audition for, fill out the application and put down which times you will be showing up,” Buentipo said. “It was pretty easy just walk in, tell them your name, and the front desk person will sign you in and then you just wait to be called next for your audition.”

Auditions were also at the 007 Cherry Parkes (CP) building. Buentipo chose to audition because Weingarden suggested it to them due to previous acting classes at UW Tacoma.

“I chose to audition because I think it’s the first time someone has noticed me and believed in me,” Buentipo said. “It sounds sappy, but Weingarden definitely helped me out of my comfort zone.”

The cast has been working hard on the show since Jan. 5, filled with staging, blocking, choreography and singing. Buentipo said that the cast has come a long way.

“We definitely became better; we’re also getting used to the stage and timing everything correctly.” Buentipo said.

Buentipo said that TLT is very professional and kind, and that they recommend students at UW Tacoma who love performing to audition for future shows.

“Everyone is very inclusive and friendly, and they are very helpful,” Buentipo said. “This is my first ever show, and the cast and members of TLT have been kind enough to show me the ropes.”

“Spring Awakening” will begin on March 6 and will run until March 29, with showtimes Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. On March 19, TLT will hold a pay what you can showing, and March 29 will host an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $32 for adults, $30 for students, seniors and military and $25 for children 12 and under. UW Tacoma students, faculty and staff get a 25% discount off tickets with the code “UWT2026” when purchasing online.

For those wanting to become involved in the local theatre scene in Tacoma, TLT will host auditions for two different shows, “Sotto Voce” and “Bedroom Farce.” Auditions will happen from March 22 to March 24 simultaneously and are scheduled through Casting Manager.