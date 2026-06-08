ASUWT, Feleke case dismissed

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The court case involving ASUWT and removed ASUWT president Elias Feleke has come to a temporary resolution.

By Ella Walken

Removed ASUWT president Elias Feleke’s case was heard again and dismissed without a trial by the Pierce County Superior Court June 5. His case was previously continued April 3 and was initially filed in December of last year.

Feleke’s mandatory review and scheduled re-note took place at 9 a.m. on June 5. Attorney Rolph Johnson appeared on behalf of the University of Washington. The motion which required the re-note was not confirmed since the most recent court appearance in April.

The mandatory review also did not take place due to a lack of complaint filed and service. As the case was not ready for mandatory review, instead of going through with the review, Judge Watkins, Feleke and Johnson collectively decided to dismiss the case without prejudice.

At this time, it appears that Feleke intends to re-file at a future date due to statements he made at the June 5 hearing. Feleke stated at the April hearing that he would be graduating on June 12.