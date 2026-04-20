ASUWT election season: who’s running, the debates and more

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ASUWT election season has started with two primary tickets: the ACT ticket and the ICE is Bad ticket.

By Michaela Ely

ASUWT election season kicked off with a candidate tabling event on April 8 and has continued with the ASUWT presidential debate April 14 and the ASUWT vice president public forum April 16. The two candidates for ASUWT president are current ASUWT City Liaison Terrell Stalworth and current president of the Milgard Multicultural Society Ismael Diop.

The presidential debate

The presidential debate occurred in William Philip Hall from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and featured a structured debate moderated by Election Administration Chair Haley Sato with questions taken directly from student feedback. Each candidate was provided the opportunity to give an opening statement with a maximum length of 1 minute and 30 seconds. The answering order for candidates was then determined by a coin flip.

Candidates were given 1 minute and 30 seconds to answer a question, and then the next candidate would have 45 seconds to respond. The initial candidate then had 30 seconds to provide closing comments. The candidates were asked about the most crucial issues UWT students are facing, how they plan to uphold transparency and accountability in student government and more. The candidates were asked six questions total before they moved into a 15-minute public forum where attendees could ask questions of each candidate.

The vice president public forum

The vice president public forum occurred in UWY 307 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The public forum was structured similarly to the debate but featured different questions, such as the issues candidates were most passionate about and enhancing resource accessibility for students.

The ACT ticket

There are two primary tickets for this year’s election: the ACT ticket and the Ice is Bad ticket. The ACT ticket has emphasized accountability, consistency and transparency in their ticket’s Instagram and is committed to addressing parking issues, housing issues and food insecurity.

Stalworth is running on the ACT ticket, alongside several current ASUWT members. Current ASUWT Campus Organizer Michael Allosada is running for ASUWT Vice President. Allosada has experience in being a student body president and was also the Head of Finance for a nonprofit environmental organization, Mundomuna in the Philippines.

The ACT ticket also includes Hunesha Ghafoori, who is running for Director of Internal Affairs. Ghafoori previously held a position as an ASUWT senator and is the former president of the UWT Middle Eastern South Asian Student Association.

Current ASUWT Director of Legislative Affairs Heba Qatrani is running for reelection, and current ASUWT Vice President Maxwell Kao is running for the Director of Outreach position. Qatrani was originally the Legislative Liaison for ASUWT but took over the Director of Legislative Affairs position in mid-January. Kao was originally the Director of Internal Affairs and seceded into the vice president position in mid-February. Current Director of Undergraduate Affairs Zaid Namaat is running for the Director of Student Technology position. Namaat was also the ASUWT Pre-major Senator.

There are also current ASUWT senators running for Executive Board positions. Current Speaker of the Senate Bryce Scholten is running for Director of Equity and Accessibility. Scholten also served on the ASUWT Food Equity and Basic Needs Task Force for 2 years. Current ASUWT Transfer Senator Anthony Riewald is running for Director of Undergraduate Affairs.

The ACT ticket also includes candidates for ASUWT Senators: Aesha Aden for the School of Urban Studies Senator, Adanya McCoy for the Senator for the School of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences (SIAS): Social Studies, Inaya Kamal for the Senator for the SIAS: Mathematics and Cameron Cyprain as the Senator for Milgard School of Business.

The Ice is Bad ticket

The Ice is Bad ticket stated in a post on their Instagram that they are committed to “strengthening students’ quality of life, protecting campus safety, celebrating culture, expanding opportunity, and sustaining the environment in which we live and learn.”

Diop is running for president on the Ice is Bad ticket alongside current SIAS: Science and Mathematics Senator Joshua Havelin, who is running for ASUWT Vice President. Havelin is also the vice president for the Milgard Multicultural Society.

Independent candidates

Current Senator for Milgard School of Business Jayven Coppage is running independently from either ticket and is unopposed for Director of Finance.

Ariana Herrera is also running independently from either ticket for the Director of Student Technology position. Herrera has worked as an on campus IT HelpDesk Assistant.

There are ASUWT senator candidates running separately from either ticket, including Sade Boger for the School of Education Senator. Boger said in her statement of intent that she has had experience in a similar role at a different institution.

James Clabaugh is running for Milgard School of Business Senator. Clabaugh does not have any stated relevant experience but is focusing his campaign on addressing the campus master plan, which he wants to make more accessible and understandable for students.

Kris Hall, current ASUWT Graduate Senator, is running for re-election.

Upcoming election events

The election itself will occur April 20-24 with a Rock the Vote event occurring on April 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the Prairie Line Trail featuring free food from Longhorn Barbecue and Boss Mama’s Kitchen, free t-shirts, activities and more.

Ballots will be sent out via email on April 20, and the first question will allow students to register as an ASUWT member to complete the ballot. Students also have the option to select “no” to becoming an ASUWT member, but they will not be able to vote.

Election results will be sent out via email April 27. For other relevant election information, visit the ASUWT Elections website.