UW Tacoma Library Welcomes New Associate Dean

New leadership is ready to step into the Associate Dean role at the UW Tacoma Library, bringing a vision of collaboration and holistic support.

By: Raghvi Baloni

This Spring Quarter on April 16, 2025, the University of Washington Tacoma Library is welcoming a new leader.

Kaijsa Calkins has been appointed as the Associate Dean of the UW Tacoma Library, bringing with her an extensive background in education and research services.

Calkins, an alumni of both UW Bothell and UW Seattle, most recently served as Assistant Dean of Education and Research Services at the University of Wyoming since 2006. Her career has been deeply rooted in academic libraries, with expertise spanning special collections, digital scholarship, scholarly communication and library instruction.

She began her professional journey at UW Bothell and has since held positions at Pierce College, UW Bothell/Cascadia College Libraries and Seattle Central College before moving to Wyoming.

Calkins’ interdisciplinary education has played a pivotal role in shaping her approach to library science. During her time at UW Bothell, Calkins majored in Liberal Studies, concentrating on American Studies and Culture, Literature and the Arts. Her academic background, combined with her professional experience, will guide the UW Tacoma Library into its next chapter.

To better understand what this appointment means for UW Tacoma’s library and its community, The Ledger discussed the change in leadership with Johanna Jacobsen Kiciman, the head of the Research Services and Liaison to the School of Education. Johanna reflected on the library’s ongoing commitment to student support and how Calkins’ leadership aligns with their mission.

Library interior. Photo by: Parker Nelson

“We have spaces for parents and caregivers, offer food during finals, because how can students’ study if they’re hungry? This ever-growing emphasis on care is something I’m incredibly proud of,” Jacobsen Kiciman said.

Jacobsen Kiciman believes that Calkins will be an excellent fit for UW Tacoma’s library.

The hiring committee had extensive discussions about work culture at the library, which is deeply rooted in mutual support and community building efforts. Kaijsa interviewed with a people-first attitude, an approach that resonates with the library’s operations, according to Jacobsen Kiciman.

“Kaijsa has a robust knowledge of information literacy instruction, which is crucial in bringing critical evaluation skills into the classroom. She also has a strong teaching background, which is invaluable for an Associate Dean who will be telling the library’s story to the broader campus community,” Jacobsen Kiciman said.

Additionally, Calkins’ experience in managing learning commons is particularly exciting for UW Tacoma, which sees its library spaces as an integrated support hub.

“Her leadership will help strengthen our partnerships across campus, ensuring that students receive the comprehensive support they need,” Jacobsen Kiciman said.

Jacobsen Kiciman’s enthusiasm about the new appointment was evident, as she sees the transition as an opportunity for both continuity and innovation.

“I don’t anticipate massive internal cultural shifts, but I do see this as a moment of growth. Kaijsa brings fresh ideas and expertise that will complement our existing strengths,” Jacobsen Kiciman said.

The committee looks forward to working alongside Associate Dean Calkins to achieve her promises of building upon the strong foundation of student support, collaborations and academic excellence which UWT’s librarians have cultivated over the years. They anticipate many positive changes to come in the following years under Calkins’ leadership.