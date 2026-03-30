The end of the world is coming: predictions by UWT graduate students

Illustration of the UW logo being consumed by flames and being hit by a meteor while a volcano erupting is seen in the background.

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UW Tacoma graduate students have come together to develop a prediction about the end of the world.

By Michaela Ely

A group of UW Tacoma graduate students have released a prediction about the end of the world. They believe that an apocalyptic event will occur sometime in the future months, likely in the middle of June.

The official prediction came about during finals week during winter quarter. One study session slowly turned into visions of an impending doom that was coming quickly. One might try to pass off this prediction as post-graduation anxiety, but the prediction is incredibly detailed.

“On June 8, Mount Rainier will finally have its long overdue explosion, triggering a chain reaction of volcanic eruptions around the world. The eruptions will lead to the shifting of tectonic plates that will result in the entire state of California falling into the ocean. After the loss of Disneyland, morale will decrease and most of the population will wait for imminent death as a meteor hurtles towards the earth,” one of the graduate students told The Ledger.

Finals week for these students included several group projects, and spring quarter brings final capstones and portfolios for these graduate students. It is hard to pinpoint how exactly this prediction came about, especially as these students are now on their spring break.

“I don’t really know if the world is going to end, but it certainly feels like it is whenever I have to do a group project,” a graduate student from the School of Education told The Ledger. “Group projects are a sadistic thing to inflict on graduate students of all people. We all need sleep!”

It’s easy to wonder if a lack of sleep coupled with the stress of finals and group projects resulted in this unhinged prediction. However, the group of graduate students maintain that the end of the world is coming.

“Thinking about the end of the world is much more relaxing to think about than thinking about what my life will be like post-graduating. I’m not Chicken Little saying, ‘the sky is falling!’ I’m an expert in my field and I know exactly what I’m talking about,” a graduate student at the School of Engineering and Technology told The Ledger.

It has been confirmed by independent sources that this student has had end of the world predictions before, particularly before finishing their undergraduate degree. The predictions only ceased when they began their graduate program.

The group of students have no suggestions for what to do next. They say that the state of the job market is stressful enough, let alone trying to prevent a world-ending event.

“Why even bother? All the jobs I see on LinkedIn are for training AI models anyways. At that point, maybe the world should just end,” another student said.