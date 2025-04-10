Painting Tacoma purple and gold for Husky Fest  

6 Views

UW Tacoma prepares to feature local food vendors and live entertainment for the annual Husky Fest.

By:Michaela Ely

Husky Fest is set to occur April 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on UWT’s campus, featuring food trucks, live music and a dance performance by a local group.

Some food trucks featured this year include Bliss Ice Creamery, Tacos Mirrey, Stacks Burgers and Uncle Mike’s Filipino Comfort Food. Live entertainment will occur on the patio of the TPS building and will feature performances by the UW Alumni Marching Band and Fearless Dance Studio.

The UW Alumni Marching Band was founded in 1966 by a group of marching band alumni that wanted to stay connected after graduating and establish a scholarship for varsity band. The Husky Marching Band Alumni Association currently has a membership of over 800 alumni.

The UW Alumni Marching Band at Husky Fest 2023. Source: UW Tacoma Youtube

Fearless Dance Studio is based out of Graham and emphasizes the importance of children’s dance experiences being age-appropriate.

“Our biggest goal of Husky Fest is to increase and engage the Husky Community. This is not only students, staff or faculty but everyone who supports UW Tacoma and its place in Tacoma,” UWT Events Manager Ebony Peterson said.

The food trucks featured this year were featured previously on campus during 2024’s Husky Fest. Tacos Mirrey and Uncle Mike’s Filipino Comfort Food are often found on campus during UWT’s Food Truck Tuesdays.

This year’s Husky Fest will also coincide with UWT’s Admitted Student Day just like 2024’s Husky Fest. UWT has invited over 400 potential students and families to attend the event to meet and explore the campus community.

“As we approach our 35th birthday and continue to plan for the future of the campus footprint we want as much support as possible to take the next journey with us,” Peterson said.

Students are also invited to volunteer to work and help set up the event or break it down, greet people at the door, work the prize booth or the Husky Fest information booth. They can sign up to volunteer at the event on the UW website.

A few of the downtown businesses will be participating in Husky Fest with event specials and discounts, according to Peterson.

“The best part of Husky Fest is everyone coming together. I love how our community partners, staff, faculty, students and alumni all come together to make this day happen. This event is no small endeavor, and the fun wouldn’t happen without them,” Peterson said.

Husky Fest will provide free parking on campus and paid parking will be available on Market Street and Jefferson Street.

There will be closures on 21st Street between Pacific Avenue and Jefferson Street, so it is recommended to detour to 17th Street or 25th Street. Public transportation is also available via the light rail from Tacoma Dome Station with Union Station being right across the street from campus.