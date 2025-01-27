Letter to the reader

427 Views

A message to the UW community and students from the Editors.

By: Karla Pastrana and Elissa Blankenship

Dear The Tacoma Ledger readers,

The editors of the University of Washington Tacoma’s student newspaper want your voices to be heard. We acknowledge that many people are experiencing fear, frustration and confusion with the national and international issues covered by the mainstream media networks.

We want our readers to know that we will continue bringing forth the facts in an accurate and appropriate manner and that we pledge to be a voice for the voiceless, no matter our differences.

We see all voices as equal and encourage writers everywhere to step up and share their experiences and opinions. We thank the students and UW community, as well as the wider public for their support as we move forward through these times.

We look forward to bringing professional student journalism to our local community in Tacoma and to the greater region of the Pacific Northwest and elsewhere. We strive to write stories and research topics students want to learn more about and hope to make new connections along the way.

Sincerely,

The Tacoma Ledger