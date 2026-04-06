UW Tacoma news updates

Photo of the “W” on UW Tacoma’s campus taken by Parker Nelson.

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UW Tacoma has upcoming events, updates to parking and transportation

By Michaela Ely

Campus Events

UW Tacoma is celebrating Hendrix the Husky’s birthday from April 13-16 through events like Hendrix’s Birthday Carnival April 15. The carnival will occur in Gillenwater Plaza, outside of the Snoqualmie building from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include henna, face painting, cotton candy and a visit from puppies. There will be events throughout the week to celebrate Hendrix’s birthday.

UW Tacoma’s annual Husky Fest will occur April 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Prairie Line Trail. The block party style event will feature multiple food trucks, including Bliss Ice Cream, La Cocina de Jalisco, Longhorn BBQ, Stacks Burgers, Uncle Mike’s Filipino Comfort Food, face painting, live entertainment and more. There will also be the opportunity to win prizes through a completed festival passport.

UW Tacoma’s Earth Day celebration will occur April 22 in William Philip Hall (WPH). The event will be open to students from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will open to the community from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a tabling fair with community partners and UWT organizations and resources. There will also be a mending station and a professional clothing pop up. Food will be available as well.

Campus Updates

The next UW Tacoma Town Hall will occur April 9, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. in Milgard Hall, Room 110. There will be budget updates based on the recent legislative session, campus power and heating updates and more. Questions can be asked before, during or after the event by emailing them to uwttownhall@uw.edu. The next town hall will be on May 7.

Transportation News

The Tacoma Light Rail will be temporarily shut down April 6-9. The disruption of service will begin at 6 p.m. on April 6 and last until the end of service on April 9. In the meantime, Sound Transit will operate free shuttle buses along the route of the T Line stations.

Free Campus Services

There will be free HIV and STI testing in Cherry Parks, Room 324B April 16. The free testing will occur from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Nourish Mobile Food Bank is on campus every Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Guests are asked for their name, the number of people in their household needing food, their address or zip code and the dates of birth of all household members. No identification, proof of address or proof of income is needed.