Sound Transit names new finance leaders as expansion moves forward

Leadership shifts come as the Sound Transit board explores ways to trim project expenses and manage funding challenges.

By: Raghvi Baloni

As Sound Transit pushes forward with major expansion projects across the region, the agency has named Victoria Beacher Wassmer and Hughey Newsome to help overlook them.

Wassmer will serve as Deputy CEO for the Sound Transit Finance and Business Administration, overseeing a restructured department that includes finance, Information Technology, procurement, contracts and business transformation.

She joins Sound Transit from the U.S. Department of Transportation, where she served as the Assistant Secretary and Chief Financial Officer, overseeing budget and finance for the largest infrastructure investment in U.S. history. She obtained a Master of Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and a bachelor’s degree from Bryn Mawr College.

Newsome, who will be reporting to Wassmer, takes on the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bringing extensive experience in strategic financial management and municipal finance leadership. Newsome has experience in working with transit, like Wassmer.

Newsome previously served as the CFO of Piston Group, an automotive manufacturer specializing in electrification. He has held CFO roles in both city and county governments. He earned a Master’s in Business Administration from Harvard Business School, a Master of Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Arkansas, graduating with magna cum laude.

“We are thrilled to bring on two deeply skilled and experienced leaders to steer Sound Transit through this complex economic and financial environment,” Interim CEO Goran Sparrman said. “Victoria and Hughey’s demonstrated success with organizational transformation and their shared commitment to Sound Transit’s values position them to be a fantastic team to join the agency’s leadership.”

Local riders take the Tacoma Link in downtown Tacoma at sunset. Photo by: Parker Nelson

The leadership transition comes as Sound Transit navigates key project milestones, including the West Seattle Link Extension (WSLE). The agency recently learned that the Federal Transit Administration’s Record of Decision on the WSLE, which is required for the project to advance to its final design, will be delayed by 30 to 60 days.

The delay stems from the need for federal agencies to ensure consistency with recent Executive Orders signed by the President in the White House. Executive Order 14008 outlines the expectation for agencies to incorporate recent science and data on climate risks while making decisions.

Despite the setback, Sound Transit’s board is pushing ahead with preparations. Board members recently approved a resolution for early property acquisitions along Delridge Way SW, allowing affected businesses to begin relocation discussions.

The board is also evaluating potential cost-saving measures across the system.

Deputy CEO of Megaprojects Terri Mestas and Project Director Brad Owen of West Seattle outlined a range of proposed reductions, including the use of precast components for elevated guideways, standardizing station designs with seven prototypes, reducing station footprints and minimizing wetland impacts.

While these measures could lead to significant savings, board members remain cautious of the potential cuts to WSLE costs amounting to $330 million. The agency expects more precise cost projections once a design firm is hired later this spring.

As Sound Transit continues to advance its voter-approved expansion program, the next Link extension is set to open in Downtown Redmond on May 10. Additional extensions, including a cross-Lake Washington connection and service to Federal Way remain on track for completion in the coming years.