From SNAP uncertainty to campus harvests: Where Tacoma can turn for food support 

A prolonged federal shutdown threatens nutrition benefits and paychecks. Tacoma’s Hilltop Urban Gardens, UW Tacoma’s Giving Garden, The Pantry, and Nourish Pierce County are stepping up.

By Syed Huzaifa Bin Afzal

The ongoing federal government shutdown has put core nutrition programs at risk. Federal workers are furloughed or unpaid, and agencies warn that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits could be reduced or delayed if Congress does not fund the government.

Recent reporting notes that more than 40 million people rely on SNAP nationally, with states scrambling to fill gaps, according to Reuters.

Though delayed benefits strain local food bank’s and the most vulnerable residents face hard challenges, Tacoma’s grassroots networks are providing what they can to their communities.

Hilltop Urban Gardens (HUG) is a community-based urban agriculture and social justice organization in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood. Founded in 2010, HUG focuses on food sovereignty, helping residents grow their own food, share harvests and build lasting resilience.

Their approach treats food, land and cultural sovereignty as key to recovering from colonization and helping BIPOC communities thrive. As their overarching goal, HUG aims to inspire a sense of abundance while tackling the root causes of hunger like structural poverty, concentrated wealth and systems of oppression, so access to food isn’t left to chance.

As federal benefits wobble during the shutdown, volunteers say HUG food share is filling a real gap.

“HUG food-share brings fresh produce from community gardens to neighbors. People come to the farm and connect as one community,” said Jeremy Odero, a UW Tacoma student who volunteers with HUG.

Odero added, “we operate on Saturdays and welcome everyone to access food grown in the garden. The garden is always open to volunteers. It’s a way to help and grow deeper community roots.”

Just a few blocks away, UW Tacoma’s Giving Garden continues its mission to grow food for the campus and surrounding community.

The garden, located behind the Whitney Building, is managed by students, staff and volunteers. The garden hosts volunteer hours, workshops and seasonal events. It also donates produce directly to students in need through The Pantry each week.

The Pantry (at WPH 010) provides free, supplemental and culturally relevant food, plus hygiene items, to all UWT students. Hours vary by quarter; students can typically shop weekly and take up to 20 items per visit.The Pantry partners with the Giving Garden to stock fresh, seasonal produce.



“Our campus garden provides fresh produce to students through The Pantry and engages both campus and community,” said Clare Tupper, Giving Garden coordinator. “It’s not just a garden for food—it’s a place for community as well.”

Staff and student leaders say the garden doubles as a hands-on classroom and an easy on-ramp to volunteer.



“At garden events, students and community members are welcome, just sign in and choose an activity,” said Victoria Sims, senior garden assistant. “We match tasks to any skill or interest from light work to bigdigging projects.”

Another resource is the Nourish Mobile Food Bank which operates multiple food banks across Pierce County and runs mobile food banks that visit 14–15 sites each week.

Open-access locations do not require documentation, and schedules are posted online. The network relies on volunteers and donations to meet rising demand during crises like shutdowns. It also provides free food to students and the larger community on campus every Thursday afternoon from 4:30pm – 6:30pm in the Pinkerton lot.

There are many resources in Tacoma and Pierce County to support those struggling with food insecurity. As the shutdown continues, local businesses have also begun to support families and individuals in need. The federal government has released some SNAP funds for partial payments for the month of November, but if resources are needed, people can look into these organizations further.