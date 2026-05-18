‘Mortal Kombat II’ gives fans the adaptation they wanted

The official “Mortal Kombat II” movie poster. Image provided by Warner Bros.

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The sequel delivers more faithful characters, shocking deaths and a more powerful villain in Shao Kahn.

By M.J. Cameron

On May 8, Warner Bros. released “Mortal Kombat II,” as a sequel to the 2021 film “Mortal Kombat.” The film features Johnny Cage, played by Karl Urban, as he is recruited by Raiden and Sonya Blade to join the Earthrealm fighters in an interdimensional tournament against the Outworld warriors while attempting to stop Emperor Shao Kahn with the help of Kitana.

While “Mortal Kombat” did not receive positive feedback due to the storyline of Cole Young, an original character made for the movie, “Mortal Kombat II” exceeded expectations and created a movie that was mostly faithful to the games.

What made the movie better than the first were the action scenes against Kahn and the character development of Kitana and Cage. Both characters have personal stakes and clear motivations beyond their fighting skills: Cage, a struggling actor, doubts his place among Earthrealm’s fighters, while Kitana seeks to overthrow Kahn.

Some fights still feel predictable. Battles involving Sonya Blade, Sindel and other characters are intense, but the outcome often feels obvious because the Earthrealm fighters seem protected by the story. Sindel’s role also feels limited because the movie includes her banshee scream but does not show the power of her supernatural hair abilities. Sindel can instantly grow her hair to unnatural lengths to manipulate them for mid-range attacks, use them as deadly grapples and pierce opponents, which are a major part of her character in the games that makes her a deadly foe alongside her scream.

The fight between Liu Kang and a resurrected revenant delivers strong choreography and tension, but it is still clear that Liu Kang will survive. The movie creates more suspense when Shao Kahn enters the fight. His brutality gives the sequel its most shocking moments.

Kahn, played by Martyn Ford, is depicted as immensely powerful in earlier parts of the movie. His brute strength and his weapon, the wrath hammer, create the feeling of a powerful threat. The hammer can crush enemies with its weight and impale them with its spike. When Shang Tsung grants him immortality with Shinnok’s Amulet, the scenes against Kahn had me at the edge of my seat, and every death had my mouth wide open.

The first fight against Kahn involves a major character from the first film. While the character easily overwhelmed Kahn during the fight, Kahn’s immortality healed him and caught the character off guard, making it easy for Kahn to retaliate and win the fight in a shocking manner. This fight left me in shock until the next scene was halfway through.

“Mortal Kombat II” also gives its characters more room to grow. Cage starts out as an insecure martial arts actor who is reluctant to fight in the tournament. Early in the film, Kitana defeats him but chooses to spare his life. As the film goes on, he becomes more confident in his fighting skills and learns his arcana, his inner magical ability. He then wins against Baraka and later against Noob Saibot, a resurrected Sub Zero. His character development shows his growth from an insecure failing actor to a serious fighter.

Kitana, played by Adeline Rudolph, also receives one of the film’s strongest arcs. She works as a secret agent for Raiden inside Outworld while seeking justice for her father, Jerrod, whom Kahn killed when she was a child. By the end of the movie, Kitana defeats Kahn, echoing her role in Mortal Kombat 11. Her victory feels satisfying because she avenges her father and proves her strength against the tyrannical emperor.

The sequel achieved what the first one was scared to do, which was truly adapting to the Mortal Kombat world and its characters.