Wild Waves to close after 2026 Fright Fest

Spooky display at Wild Waves’ Fright Fest, Oct. 18, 2026

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UW Tacoma students express their sadness at the loss of the local water park.

By Rylee Morrow

Just off Interstate 5 (I5) in Federal Way stands a staple of a Washington childhood. With towering roller coasters and water slides, Wild Waves was the perfect place for those in need of a bit of local thrill. Summers at Wild Waves held days splashing in the sun before giving ways to the delightful frights of the autumn months.

Malia Abraham has been a frequent patron of Wild Waves. She described it as being such a fun treat throughout her childhood and a core part of growing up in Washington.

“I feel like in Washington we’re known for having ‘the freeze’, but when you’re in a place like that where its centered on fun, people are forced to have fun and be with each other.” Abraham said.

Despite the love that the waterpark received, it was announced in Dec. 2025 that the 2026 season would be its last. Although bittersweet, many made it a point this past summer to go for one last splash in the park. While its water attractions quit running on Sept. 7, the dry areas of the park still came back to life every weekend for the park’s final Fright Fest. Filled with haunted houses and chilling versions of the usual roller coasters, Fright Fest is a Halloween staple for many locals.

UW Tacoma student, Katie Evans, had the opportunity to visit Fright Fest this year. She really enjoyed the haunted houses and other attractions. “This was actually my first time at fright fest, so it’s sad to know that Wild Waves is shutting down.” Evans said. Even though the final season had drawn a large crowd which made the lines long, Evans still found it a great way to spend time with the people close to her.

Wild Waves has been open about the financial struggle that the park has undergone since reopening after COVID-19. The cost of operations was deemed too great for the park to remain open. The necessity of the closure, however, does nothing to ease the loss for Washington residents.

Elvis Meyer is another student who frequently went to Wild Waves with her family as a kid. “I made some good childhood memories there,” Meyer said. “Knowing that the place won’t be around anymore makes me disappointed for parents and kids that won’t have that opportunity to go to a nearby waterpark in the summer.”

The people behind the decision have acknowledged this community connection. Jeff Stock, the owner of the land and longtime partner of Wild Waves’ parent company, Premier Parks LLC, said in the closing announcement on their web page, “We recognize the deep history and emotional connection many residents have with the park, and we are committed to ensuring a respectful transition while planning a project that will bring meaningful, lasting benefits to the area.”

At the time, that statement may have been true, but in the months since that statement, other information has come to light. According to a report by the Federal Way Mirror, plans have been proposed that show the beloved water park potentially being turned into a 1-million-square-foot warehouse. This warehouse is planned to be 2% office space and 98% warehouse space, with the capacity of up to four tenants. If approved, it would generate 1,517 vehicle trips in a single day. This knowledge makes the heartbreak of the closure much worse.

Malia Abraham strongly opposed the news of the new warehouse. “No one wants a huge, ugly warehouse where they are.” Abraham said. “Especially if it’s not going to be supplying the neighborhoods and enriching it in any way. We’re at a scary time where we’re prioritizing efficiency and money over human connection.”

Wild Waves has always been a place that first and foremost is a place to have fun. The loss could have been less saddening if it was to be replaced by something that would serve the community in a similar way. Evans is one of many who had hoped that the park would simply change ownership, leaving the attractions up and running, but at this time that seems highly unlikely.

Wild Waves will officially shut its doors on Nov. 1 after 50 years of serving the community.