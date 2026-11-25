Thanksgiving plate from 2025. Photo by Rylee Morrow

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Two of my favorite Thanksgiving recipes, as well as the things I am grateful for this year.

By Rylee Morrow

When it comes to Thanksgiving, I always look forward to the opportunity to cook. There are so many things I love to make on Thanksgiving, often varying from year to year. However, there are two things that I put on the table every year:

On the more traditional end, I always make sweet potato casserole. I specifically make it in the style of Boston Market, which was one of my favorite restaurants as a kid. Only six stores remain open, none of which are anywhere near the Pacific Northwest, so finding a way to make the dish at home was a necessity for my family. The closest recipe I’ve found for it is by CopyKat Recipes.

My second recipe is not something that would be found on a conventional thanksgiving table, but has become tradition nonetheless. I never gave the dessert a name, but my friends and family call them Oreo Balls. The recipe was taught to me by my aunt and is my go-to for any gathering, especially Thanksgiving.

To make them, crush one entire family-sized package of your favorite flavor of Oreos. This can be done in a food processor or by hand with a rolling pin.

Then, combine the crushed Oreos with an eight-ounce package of room temperature cream cheese. You can let the package sit on the counter for around 45 minutes to an hour to get the desired temperature.

Once combined, roll them into balls that are around an inch in diameter. Let them freeze for at least four hours, but preferably overnight.

After the balls have frozen, melt your preferred brand and flavor of chocolate melts over a double boiler. Coat the balls in the chocolate and let them set on the counter for about five minutes or until the chocolate has hardened. Transfer to the fridge to finish setting and enjoy.

I appreciate how Thanksgiving offers an opportunity within the holiday season to slow down, eat with loved ones and give thanks for the year we’ve had.

This Thanksgiving, I have much to be thankful for. I am glad for the time I spend with family and friends who have been supportive of me. I am grateful for my coworkers, both at The Ledger and my other job. They have pushed me to achieve my goals and be more confident in who I am as a person. I appreciate UW Tacoma and The Ledger for giving me the opportunity to pursue my goals and do what I love. Lastly, I want to thank those who read The Ledger and allow us to continue what we do.

Happy Thanksgiving.