UW Tacoma news and events: Oct. 26 to 30.

A photo of the bulletin board in the Mattress Factory building displays a multitude of flyers promoting campus and RSO events. Photo taken by Max Cameron

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Voting season has begun, and the community of UW Tacoma is offering a range of fun events for the week of Halloween.

By M.J. Cameron

Halloween festivities are taking over UW Tacoma this week, but costumes and candy aren’t the only things students should have on their calendars. From Oct. 26-30, students can participate in Halloween parties, pumpkin painting, rock climbing and laser tag. The week also marks the Oct. 26 deadline for online and mail-in voter registration ahead of Washington’s general election.

Voting

Voting for the general election in Washington began on Oct. 16. Students who are not registered to vote have until Oct. 26 to register online or through mail. Those voting online must either have a current Washington State driver’s license or permit, a state ID, or the last four digits of their Social Security number. Mail-in registrations must be received in the hands of an Election Official by the end of the business day on Oct. 26. The voter registration form can be found here and a list of county elections offices on the Washington Secretary of the State website.

Events

Starting Halloween week off, on Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tabletop Games is hosting a Halloween party. This event is in collaboration with other Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) including Xpress!ve Dance, Improv Club, Latinx Student Union and the Discord Club. The event will happen in the Dawg House located in the Mattress Factory, and there will be music, games and free food. Registration can be found on Dubnet.

The next Halloween festivity comes on Oct. 28 at the UWY room 304 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Student Activities Board (SAB) is hosting a Spooky Social in collaboration with the UWY student center. This event will have a hot apple cider bar, candygram decorating and sugar cookie decorating provided by the SAB. There will be a movie viewing of “Coraline,” and registration can be found on Dubnet.

On Oct. 29, the Disability Resources for Students at UW Tacoma is hosting a miniature clay pumpkin painting from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration and the location can be found on Dubnet.

The UWY is hosting a costume climb event on Oct. 30 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. This rock-climbing event is free to all students, and will include snacks, prizes and the opportunity to take on the Route of the Month, a monthly featured climbing route. Attendees can dress up in their favorite Halloween costume, and more information can be found on Dubnet.

Later in the night, the UWY is also hosting laser tag from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Attendees can register their team of five to eight players or can sign up as a Free Agent to be placed on a team. Registration can be found here and on Dubnet, but space is limited and it’s encouraged to sign up early.