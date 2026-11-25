A Canva graphic depicting a family around a Thanksgiving table. Graphic done by Max Cameron in Canva

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With Thanksgiving happening tomorrow, I take a moment to reflect on the people and experiences I’m grateful for.

By MJ Cameron

I’ve never truly celebrated Thanksgiving. Whether it’s because of the history behind the holiday or the lack of traditions in my family, I often forget to be mindful of the season of gratitude.

However, I’ve come to realize that expressing gratitude doesn’t require a holiday or tradition. Sometimes, it simply means taking a moment to recognize the people, experiences and opportunities that have made a difference in my life.

As the year approaches its end, I find myself reflecting on how much has changed and how I’ve grown. This Thanksgiving, I want to take a moment to do just that.

Two of the main people in my life, my fiancé and father, have helped me throughout my entire college journey. If it weren’t for my father and his service in the military, I would not be here writing for The Ledger now. He has supported every aspect of my life and has committed to helping me get my master’s degree soon.

My fiancé, who I’ve been with since May 2024, has been my rock since high school up until now. He is there when I need to share my achievements or simply need to vent my frustrations. Whenever I doubt my career choice as a communications student, he helps me remember why I chose it. I would not be the person I am today if it weren’t for him, and he has helped me not give up on my passion.

With that, UW Tacoma has given me the experience and opportunities to help me grow as a student and in my professional career. I want to thank Ruby England, Professor Huatong Sun and Alex Bruell for seeing the potential in me. They have all pushed me to learn different aspects of the communications field as I work with them in a professional manner, and for that I will forever be grateful.

As editor-in-chief of The Ledger, thank you to all the students and faculty who read the paper and keep us going. It means so much to know that we are growing as a publication on an urban campus.