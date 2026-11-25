Pumpkins and fallen leaves. Photo by Joseph Gonzalez

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A reflection of the year and all that I’m thankful for.

By Blake Latta

This year has been quite a whirlwind, but they almost always are for me. Thanksgiving is usually the time of year I try to slow down and reflect on how the past year has gone for me. I know we still have an entire month of 2026 to go, but this is the first time during the year that I can slow down and take a breath.

This year has been jam-packed with new opportunities, stepping out of my comfort zone and trying to figure out where I see myself this time next year.

I’d like to point to a few highlights from this year that are some of the bigger events that shaped how this year will be remembered for me. The first thing this year is my return to college in winter 2026 after an almost six-year break. It was a little scary, but I’m glad to be back and pursuing a career after only working odd jobs since I dropped out the first time.

Back in spring I applied and got accepted into a study abroad program for Rome here at UWT. This was the first time I’ve been out of the country without my family, and it helped me discover a part of myself I didn’t know existed.

Last, but not least, in August my sister had a baby, and I’m officially an uncle! It’s a bit surreal to think that my family now has a new generation within it that is going to learn all of our silly family traditions.

This year, as cliche as it is, I’m incredibly thankful for all the people in my life that have helped me get to this point. My family has always been there to support me no matter what. My friends are always there to cheer me up and help give me something else to do besides worrying about homework.

Lastly, I wouldn’t be here at UWT or working at The Ledger without my wonderful girlfriend pushing me to go back to school and to seek out new opportunities. She’s been my biggest supporter and helper through all the stress and challenges that college brings.

I am not usually the type to share so much about myself, but this year has truly been one to remember and filled with so many more memories and things to be thankful for.

I hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving and thank you to The Ledger readers that have been reading all of our stories so far this quarter. I’m so excited for what the team will create the rest of this school year.