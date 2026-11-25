Bowl with a mini apple pie and French vanilla ice-cream covered in caramel sauce. Photo by Mya Leo

11 Views

Here is a recipe for mini apple pies that is great for the holiday season.

By Mya Leo

One of my favorite parts of any holiday is being able to enjoy food with the people I love and engaging with community. I was inspired to make this recipe when my family celebrated our first Thanksgiving with our rescue dog, Sparrow, who was originally named Apple Pie a la Mode. It’s become my go-to recipe for any large gathering since the portions are very easy to adjust, and the ingredients are budget friendly. Thanks for reading and happy Thanksgiving!

For crust:

1 ½ cup flour

1 cup ice-cold water

½ cup salted butter (chilled)

For filing:

2 Honeycrisp apples (diced)

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup brown sugar

8 tablespoons salted butter

1 tablespoon cornstarch (optional)

Cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice to taste

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 shots of Jack Daniel’s honey whiskey (optional)

Toppings:

Irish Cheddar (shredded)

Caramel sauce

Preheat oven to 400° F. Add flour into a large mixing bowl. Cut butter into small slices and combine by hand until mixture is crumbly. Add roughly one tablespoon of ice-cold water at a time until the dough holds together when squeezed. Sprinkle flour onto counter and a rolling pin. Place dough onto the counter and roll out until about a quarter-inch thick. Use a cookie cutter or circle mold to cut the dough and place it into a greased muffin tin. Gently press the dough into the muffin tin. Bake for 10 minutes and then let cool.

In a medium saucepan, add butter and melt at a low-medium heat. Slowly incorporate sugar, stirring frequently. Stir in vanilla, seasonings, cornstarch and whiskey, then remove from heat once incorporated. Add diced apples to sauce and mix in. Add pie filling to mini pie crusts until ¾ full and bake. After 25 minutes, add Irish cheddar or toppings of choice and bake for an additional 20 minutes or until the crust is golden-brown.