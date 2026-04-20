Washington’s new bill aims to address homelessness

Photograph of the sign and a statue in front of Tacoma Rescue Mission’s Downtown Tacoma Campus. Photo by Riya Shankar.

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Washington’s new bill aims to support people who are unhoused

By Kai Lee

Washington is attempting to address the homelessness crisis not only by providing funding but also by focusing on housing availability. Washington’s House Bill 2266 was signed into law March 27. The bill aims to address the state’s housing shortage, which is often a leading factor in individuals facing homelessness.

A snapshot of homelessness in areas in the US is conducted annually by local agencies in the Continuums of Care (CoCs) program and is known as the Point-in-Time (PIT) count.

Over 22,000 unhoused people live in Washington, which is an increase from previous years. Pierce County saw a slight increase in the number of unhoused individuals between 2024 and 2025. In 2025, the Washington State Department of Commerce counted 22,855 people who were homeless, and in 2024, the Department counted 22,256 people who were unhoused in Pierce County.

HB 2266, aims to encourage the development of various types of housing, including homeless shelters, as well as permanent and transitional housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.

“This will help in providing more access to shelter and will prevent people from entering homelessness,” Deputy Director of?Tacoma Rescue Mission, Myron Bernard said.

Tacoma Rescue Mission is a homeless shelter that offers services, such as job readiness and education, to individuals and families. Bernard ensures the organization’s day-to-day operations run effectively. He believes that this bill creates greater access to shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Bernard noted that he supports the bill overall.

“I think for people who are experiencing homelessness, just having greater resources given to different models of housing is overall a really good thing,” Bernard said. “All housing bills are complex in nature, so what I appreciate about the bill is that it understands that there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to resolving homelessness or the housing crisis that affects our region, our city, our county and our nation.”

The bill requires that counties and cities in Washington allow transitional and permanent supportive housing in urban zones that meet standards for residential areas. It also states that indoor emergency shelters and housing must be allowed in urban areas that allow hotels. It sets additional standards for developing housing, such as its section that states that cities and counties cannot require these models of housing to be built in urban areas that are used for industrial purposes.

Bernard told The Ledger that homeless shelters need more funding. However, he said that they always encourage individuals to volunteer at the Tacoma Rescue Mission or other organizations that support unhoused people.

Another resource that helps people within and beyond Tacoma who are experiencing homelessness or poverty is the Metropolitan Development Council. They aim to prevent people from entering homelessness by giving them the support and resources they need.

Students facing housing insecurity can join a waiting list for the Koz at the Dome and Koz on Market, which are two apartment complexes collaboratively maintained by UW Tacoma and other groups. Students can also visit the Office of Student Advocacy and Support (OSAS) webpage for a list of resources for UW Tacoma students.