Government shutdown leaves military families and students facing uncertainty

As Congress fails to pass spending bills for 2026, thousands of military families and student veterans are caught in limbo as essential services halt or slow across the nation.

By M.J. Cameron

On Oct. 1, the U.S. government shut down for the first time since Dec. 22, 2018. Congress failed to enact the 12 bills for fiscal year 2026 that make up the spending budget before the midnight deadline on Sept. 30.

Each year, Congress is required to pass bills to approve funding for government agencies and organizations. If the bills aren’t passed on time, lawmakers can pass a short-term fix called a continuing resolution to provide temporary spending bills that allow federal operations to continue until final appropriations are enacted according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

When there is no funding bill or continuing resolution, the government shuts down due to a lack of approved funding.

Serving Arizona’s fourth congressional district, Rep. Greg Stanton said that many agencies must stop or reduce the essential services they provide, and furlough employees until the end of the shutdown. Other essential employees in agencies must keep working without pay until funding is passed.

Under federal law, however, employees who are furloughed or required to work during a shutdown must be paid after it ends for the time the government was closed.

What does this mean for military families?

Active-duty personnel are considered essential; therefore, they must continue their duties without pay. Military families aren’t just worried about paychecks, but the resources and programs they rely on for support according to the National Military Family Association,

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) may run out of remaining funding quickly, leaving families without food assistance. People receiving health care through Tricare on the base may be affected as there are no protections for routine medical care. Those receiving civilian healthcare with Tricare shouldn’t be affected.

College students may be affected as well. Active-duty, veterans and dependents receiving higher education typically use education benefits such as Chapter 35 for survivors and dependents, post-9/11 GI Bill and the Montgomery GI Bill.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has stated that benefits will continue to be processed and delivered. Students new to using their benefits, switching schools or changing programs may face delays in payments. Hotlines for education assistance are closed until further notice, leaving students unsure.

As the shutdown continues, millions of military families and students wait for Congress to reach an agreement. Until lawmakers pass a funding bill, families and individuals who depend on federal programs face growing financial stress and uncertainty about when relief will come.

While the end of the shutdown is unknown, families could start accessing what bills to prioritize.

Military personnel and Veterans can find information on the official U.S. Army website for financial aid and programs and can also look at the VA website for a list of services that are not impacted during the shutdown.