Ledger podcast brings new direction to long-standing publication

The Ledger introduces podcasts featuring interviews, hot topics and seasonal reviews

By Rae Watkins

University of Washington Tacoma’s student newspaper The Ledger introduces “Off the Record,” a podcast, marking a new direction for the publication. Featuring student interviews, reporter talks and ever evolving topics, the podcast hopes to engage students who may be less interested in articles.

Filmed by Content Manager Justen Bertelsen, the first episodes address AI, generational gaps, seasonal depression and other topics that affect students in their daily lives. A fledgling project, “Off the Record” hopes to expand to include community interviews, faculty and student appearances and highlights on contemporary issues.

“This is the first time The Ledger has produced a podcast,” said Bertelsen.

Budgeting limitations and the push away from investing in the arts toward prioritizing more traditional essentials have prohibited the project before now.

Through funding from sources like student activities fee and student technology fee, projects like “Off the Record” receive funding from students and in turn, provide content that connects students with the community. Showcasing creativity, student input and the publication’s goal of increasing engagement and accessibility, the podcast provides a perfect example of strategy toward promoting the longevity of The Ledger.

“We decided to make ‘Off the Record’ not only to grow the reach of The Ledger, but also to enable our team to put out their best work, as not every story can be effectively told through articles alone” said Bertelsen. “You don’t always get to see who is speaking in an article, and I think that there’s a real connection that’s missing there.”

By adapting to the digital era and the desire for filmed media content, The Ledger demonstrates a willingness to change, an area where many publications often drag their feet.

“We’re never going to push to eradicate print editions” Bertelsen assures, “but it costs more money and time to print physical copies for something,” while we’d like everyone to take every copy we print, it’s unrealistic to expect that every time.”

Catering to what Bertelsen calls a natural pull away from physical media, “Off the Record” supplements the paper’s traditional print editions and gives students a way to stay engaged while funds for print publications may be less available.

Despite its success, “Off the Record” has not been made without challenges. The logistics of figuring out what equipment is needed, how and when to reserve it and learning the best methods to edit, host and promote the podcast have all been learning moments for The Ledger. On top of that, budget constraints limit the funding and resources available to the team. Bertelsen’s least favorite part of the process is “being told we can’t do something because of our budget constraints.”

Still in its infancy, “Off the Record” has many directions in which to grow. Bertelsen confirms that for now, he’s focused on making the best podcast he can make with the tools he has. Bertelsen hopes it’s still around in five years and believes in the growth of the podcast after his time at The Ledger comes to an end.

“That’s the thing about art,” Bertelsen said. “It can be enjoyed for a long time.”

While the podcast is still new, staff members hope to see it continue to grow and gain engagement from students and campus community members.

“[It’s] an easily approachable and digestible medium to see and hear stories that would have gone otherwise unreported and not talked about such as local Tacoma events, life, culture and whatever else” Bertelsen said. “The podcast is really a launchpad for Tacoma life, and I do hope people can see it that way in the future.”

Whatever the future may hold, “Off the Record” leaves us laughing, thinking , and eagerly awaiting the next episode. Tune into the podcast here.

Episodes are released every Wednesday at 9am PST. Have an idea for the podcast? Want to see someone interviewed? Let us know! Send ideas and comments to ledger@uw.edu