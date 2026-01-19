Golden Globes sets the stage for awards season narratives

12 Views

A Washington film was shut out, “Sinners” underperformed and Timothée Chalamet landed on top.

By Ella Walken

By the time the Golden Globe Awards roll around every January, many cinephiles and awards season fanatics are fed up with the seemingly never-ending campaigns and shifting predictions. The Golden Globes, as superficial and ridiculous as they frequently are, signify the start of the true awards season grind: the lead up to the Academy Awards.

The Actor Awards, previously the SAG awards, took place one week before the Globes and are the first major televised event of any given season. Between the two ceremonies, the defining narratives of any given season begin to form.

One of the notable narratives this year is that of the Best Actor in a Leading Role Academy Award. The 2026 season features a tale as old as the Oscars themselves: the beloved, long-established older actor versus the spirited, fiery youngster. Leonardo DiCaprio was cemented as a strong contender for the trophy immediately upon the release of “One Battle After Another.”

Timothee Chalamet’s initially relentless, viral advertising of “Marty Supreme” took the internet by storm. Voters didn’t seem to mind his antics as they awarded Chalamet for his electric performance over DiCaprio.

Another narrative that began to take shape during the ceremony is the rise of Brazilian crime thriller “The Secret Agent,” as a serious contender in multiple categories. The film has been a critical darling since its initial release at the Cannes film festival and has seen a surge in support for awards since its wide release.

A major upset of the night came with the near shut-out of Ryan Coogler’s beloved horror film “Sinners.” The film was a hit with audiences and critics alike. Despite its cultural impact, the film only walked away with the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award; a recently made-up title that seems to only exist as a consolation prize for films the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is too scared to properly award. The Globes don’t predict the Oscars, but being ignored in so many categories does not bode well for the chances of Coogler and company.

The predicted “One Battle After Another” sweep is fully underway as the film won four of its nine nominations, with the only slight surprise being Chalamet winning over DiCaprio. Teyana Taylor gave a particularly emotional and invigorating speech that is sure to improve her Oscar chances even farther.

A film that was shut out entirely was “Train Dreams,” a local Washington production starring Joel Edgerton as a logger in a rapidly changing mid 20th century America. Though it may have come short at the ceremony, the film is a must-watch portrait of grief that is equally exquisite as it is gut-wrenching. “Train Dreams” is especially notable as a document of all the natural beauty the state of Washington has to offer. Some scenes were filmed as close as North Bend, less than an hour’s drive from Tacoma.

After Stellan Skarsgård’s surprise win for Best Supporting Actor, the actor used his platform to champion the movie going experience. Skarsgård concluded his speech by proclaiming, “Cinema should be seen in cinemas!”

Thankfully, many of the films at the center of the developing awards season are available for UW Tacoma students to see in cinemas. “Marty Supreme,” “The Secret Agent” and “Hamnet” will all be screening at the Grand Cinema daily through Jan. 22. “Avatar: Fire and Ash” is screening at Cinemark Point Ruston through Jan. 21.