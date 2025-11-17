As health insurance costs climb, UWT connects students to affordable care 

17 Views

Open enrollment has begun, and experts warn that expiring ACA subsidies could cause a spike in health insurance rates.

By MJ Cameron

Open enrollment for health insurance has begun, and those who purchase heath care plans through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) will see an 114% price increase if subsidies expire by the end of 2025.

Premiums will go up by 26%, and employees could see payroll deductions for health coverage rise by 6%. Under the ACA, young adults can remain on their parent’s health insurance plan until they turn 26.

For the 1,908 students 26 and over at UWT, they will have to buy their own health insurance unless they work for a company that provides it.

UWT and Tacoma have healthcare options that are low-cost or free for those who need affordable or accessible health services.

Matthew Menchavez, the Health Promotions Specialist and Educator at UWT, discussed his role in supporting student well-being and highlighted affordable health care resources available to UWT students.

“The role that I play here at UWT is to provide students with connections to our on-campus resources,” Menchavez said. “Whether it be TimelyCare or to act as a liaison for PAWS.”

TimelyCare is UWT’s 24/7 free virtual health care that students have access to via a phone call or a virtual meeting. Students have access to different services including MedicalNow, TalkNow andScheduled Medical and Health Coaching.

MedicalNow has on-demand support for common physical health issues such as the cold, flu and allergies. Wait times are around three to seven minutes.

Scheduled Medical allows students to schedule a physical health appointment with a medical provider. Students can choose the time, day and provider that fits their needs.

TalkNow provides on-demand emotional support for students to talk about anything. This includes anxiety, relationships, depression and school-related stressors. No appointment is required.

Health Coaching allows students to engage with materials and health professionals to develop healthy lifestyle behaviors, including nutrition, sleep habits, time management and mindfulness.

“We get a lot of feedback that it’s very convenient.” Menchavez said. “Students can call and use TimelyCare anytime of the day. Whether they’re at home or in their dorm, or its midnight, they can use TimelyCare to get help from a medical professional.”

For issues beyond TimelyCare’s scope, students can access community resources listed in the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s online brochure of low-cost clinics. Local providers such as Community Health Care and Sea Mar offer services for uninsured and underinsured patients.

“Community Health Care sees those who are underinsured and uninsured,” Menchavez said. “They also have insurance navigators for those who’d like to sign up for health insurance including UWT students. Sea Mar operates the same as Community Health Care.”

While the fate of the ACA subsidies is still unclear, families and singles might lose their health insurance if costs rise. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that if ACA expires, roughly 4million Americans could lose coverage, potentially increasing Medicare costs and straining hospitals.

UWT continues to promote its free and low-cost health care options to ensure students have access to care. Menchavez often sets up information tables during Husky Hour in the Dawg House or Tacoma Paper and Stationery (TPS), where students can learn about resources and ask health-related questions face-to-face.