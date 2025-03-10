Artist Spotlight: How Doechii is redefining rap

16 Views

Doechii is using rap to redefine the genre via jazz, theatre and combination of different sounds.

By: Rachel Meatte

After an incredible year, Doechii is taking the lead in the music industry following her successful album “Alligator Bites Never Heal.” Infused with a unique jazzy sound, her music features theatre through singing, acting and dancing when she performs on stage.

Her sound sets her apart from all other artists and is paving the way for a new style of rap.

Doechii’s song “Denial is a River” reflects on a previous relationship in 2019 in which her partner cheated on her with a man. She tells the story in first person and speaks to her alter-ego therapist who listens in to what she’s rapping about, while chiming in every so often. Doechii explains how the relationship opened her eyes to the self-turmoil and eventual epiphany that she was in denial.

The song’s title is a metaphorical phrase that means someone is in denial and therefore cannot be free until they realize the truth about themselves.

The music video is equally eye-catching and takes place in an American style sitcom on par with shows like “Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” “Family Matters” or “Martin.” Dressed like a housewife, Doechii arrives and raps to the camera while walking the viewer through her life in the relationship. “Remember old dude from 2019, Nice clean n**** did me dirtier than laundry. Took a scroll through his IG, just to get a DM from his wifey.”

As she walks into different sets, her outfit changes along with each phase in her career. She doesn’t know how to process her feelings of being cheated on and keeps denying reality.

2021 hits and she’s doing well in her career as a signed artist, hustling and bustling in the industry. The song continues, “platinum record this, viral record that, I’m makin’ so much money, I’m all over the net. I’m movin’ so fast, no time to process. And, no, I’m not in a gang, but I’m always on set.”

Then 2023 arrives and she’s climbing up the ladder of success with more record sales and money, all while using drugs and pills as a coping mechanism to deny her underlying issues. Once her alter-ego tries to ease her pain, she finally loses it and finally faces reality, realizing her life isn’t so perfect. “What can I say? The shit works, it feels good and my self-worth’s at an all-time low. And just when it couldn’t get worse my ex crashed my place and destroyed all I owned.”

The music video gained over 35 million views and became her most streamed song on the album and the second most streamed song of her entire discography. The song has become an anthem on TikTok, with several users lip-syncing to the song while doing their make-up or dancing. The theatrical elements and relatable storytelling of a girl in denial about a guy and spiraling downward has sparked an online obsession for new Doechii fans.

In an interview with Genius, Doechii spoke about the song and its true meaning.

“Denial is a River represents two different things. One is just the pure storytelling element of hip-hop. It takes me back to a Slick Rick ‘Children’s story’ type of energy. The other half of it is just me in a humorous way talking about a lot of dark things,” Doechii said.

In the interview, Doechii explained that the song is like an entry in a journal, showing honesty and rawness while avoiding the metaphorical nature of other rap songs.

“I’m just gonna tell this story in chronological order and unpack what’s happened to me in the past couple of years,” Doechii said.

The song was performed during this year’s Grammy’s along with another hot single, “Catfish,” which details a tough critique of artists who fail to be authentic, making Doechii the star of the night.

The carefully crafted hip-hop choreography infused with jazz elements and complex rhymes brought Doechii’s music to a new level. From the beginning, Doechii struts out with a flashy version of Catfish wearing a denim school-girl outfit with knee-high socks.

An ensemble of hip-hop dancers behind her use acrobatic moves to mirror the articulate rap lyrics as Doechii moves across the stage.

Media outlets described her performance as electric, show-stopping, and one of the best in Grammy history. Her album “Alligator Bites Never Heal” won her a Grammy award that night for Best Rap Album which only two women have ever received.

Cardi B, who was the last recipient of the High Standing Achievement Award, presented Doechii’s award on stage.

In her speech, Doechii thanked her fans and went on to leave an inspiring message to young Black girls around the world. “I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now and I want to tell you: You can do it. Anything is possible. Anything is possible.”

Link to Instagram: Doechii accepting her Grammy for Best Rap album with her mother

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFnBhptMAR7/?locale=kk-KZ

Doechii officially made her mark when she left the Grammy’s that night. Past hits like “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” and “What it is” featuring Kodak Black which went platinum in 2023 helped lift her to stardom.

Apart from other rappers who fall within select genres and occasionally mix different styles, Doechii has a vibrant mix of 90s inspired rap skills and melodies that sound like songs by American rap artist Lauryn Hill. Doechii’s theatrical storytelling is similar to a Broadway musical with Hamilton-esque vibes while she raps heavy explicit lyrics similar to Eminem’s slim shady era.

She has already opened for artists like Beyonce, Doja Cat and SZA during their tours and is now signed under Capitol Records as one of the few female rappers on the label.

Now in March, she’s still riding the success of her last album which reached Billboards Top 10 R&B and Hip-Hop Albums chart. As she redefines the rap genre and incorporates a new sound, Doechii is working on her next debut solo album which she said will be released sometime this year.

To hear more music from Doechii, you can find her on Spotify.