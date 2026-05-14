Women in Law Society celebrated its graduating members

Photograph of the graduating members receiving their cords and certificates. Photo by Riya Shankar.

11 Views

Women in Law Society held a gala to congratulate its graduating members.

By Kai Lee

Women in Law Society (WiLS), an RSO of women and others who are studying law at UW Tacoma, held their first Women in Law Society Annual Gala on Tuesday, May 5. It was held in William Philip Hall and celebrated the graduating members of the RSO.

There were several major parts of the event. During the social hour, which lasted about 30 minutes, people mingled, talked to each other and took photos at their tables or the photo backdrop. There were also a few pieces of art created by community members framed on the wall for guests to look at and enjoy.

Dinner was provided, which included pasta and salad, and the speakers played calming, soft music to foster a welcoming and relaxing ambience.

The memorabilia video, which was projected above the stage, showed some members of the WiLS reflecting on their time in the RSO and sharing where they see themselves in the future.

The graduate cording allowed the graduating members to receive their cords and certificates for being part of the WiLS.

Photograph of attendees getting dinner. Photo by Riya Shankar.

A raffle happened near the end of the gala. During this part of the event, three people were randomly chosen to receive prizes, one of which was a self-care kit that Anahi Martinez, a graduating member of the WiLS majoring in criminal justice, accepted. The audience was silent while waiting for each winner to be announced, but once they were, cheers filled the hall.

The atmosphere throughout the event was friendly and, at times, lively, with people taking photos during social hour and after the raffle and dessert, clapping when graduating members were handed cords, or at the end of the speeches, and talking during dinner.

“I thought the gala was really beautiful, beautifully set up,” Jazmin Gomez, Martinez’s friend, said. Gomez is graduating this spring, majoring in arts, media & culture and said that she was at the gala to support Martinez.

Photograph of attendees watching the memorabilia video. Photo by Riya Shankar.

Martinez explained that her favorite part of the gala was the graduate cording. “I think just like getting to honor all of us who are graduating that have been a part of the of the club and just shows all the hard work we’ve done,” she said.

“I thought overall the speeches and the organization of handing out the cords and, you know, honoring the members or like the graduating members as well was really beautiful,” Gomez said. “My favorite part was honestly when I got to see the faces of the people who were honored and got their chords.”

The cording ceremony was a favorite, but the night was memorable altogether.