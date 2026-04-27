UW Tacoma Earth Day Celebration received positively 

Photograph of the sign outside William Philip Hall advertising the event. Photo by Kai Lee.

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UW Tacoma’s Earth Day Celebration brought together wellness and sustainability-related presentations and activities.

By Kai Lee

UW Tacoma held the Earth Day Celebration in William Philip Hall (WPH) on Wednesday, April 22. School groups, students and community organizations shared their research about or work for the environment. Students enjoyed the “pie the professor” activity that raised funds for The Pantry.

Outside WPH, the “pie professors in the face” activity was held. It allowed students to push a pie in a professor’s face if the professor answered a question incorrectly. Each question was read from a piece of paper by a student.

Photograph of booths with presentations and information in William Philip Hall. Photo by Riya Shankar.

Not only was it a fundraiser for The Pantry, but many students enjoyed it as well. Students would cheer or make other reactions when a processor answered, whether correctly or not, or got a pie pushed in their face.

There were also food trucks with a line of students waiting to place an order. These would soon grow into large lines curling across the building during lunchtime. Tents with booths for organizations, such as Youth Engaged in Sustainable Solutions (YESS), and agencies, such as Pierce Transit, were talking to students outside of the hall.

Inside, there was a band playing music for everyone to enjoy. The hall also featured more booths, with presentations by students, as well as information by organizations and departments and offices of UW Tacoma. This allowed students to present their research and organizations and groups to promote their environmental goals or solutions.

Amiah Pedro, a third-year student at UW Tacoma majoring in Psychology and minoring in American Indian Studies, showcased the research she did with her classmate. She is the Vice President of Cedar Circle, a Native American student RSO at UWT , and is part of the Muckleshoot tribe.

Their presentation focused on plant medicine and how different tribal regions have a variety of plants that can be used in multiple ways. They can be used in many ways, from medicine to making baskets and clothes, Pedro explained.

When asked about how she thought of the event, even though it was still the beginning, she noted the connection she felt with others.

Photograph of The Giving Garden’s booth at the Earth Day Celebration. Photo by Riya Shankar.

“I feel a sense of community already, even though it just started,” Pedro said. “But everyone is just socializing, the music is playing in the background, so it’s a good vibe. We’re all connecting on, like, shared initiatives and forming relationships with people on campus.”

Aristeidies Pahounds, an outreach chair of Climate Alliance of the South Sound, also noted the shared connection.

“It’s really cool to table at an event that is so climate focused. A lot of the time, we table at events with a wide range of organizations, where we are the only ones talking about the climate. So it’s really good to see people focused on this issue and to see how many people are coming and interested in learning this,” Pahounds said.

Climate Alliance of the South Sound is an organization in Tacoma that aims to improve the City of Tacoma’s Climate and Sustainability Commission. Pahounds came to the event to encourage people to come to the organization’s meetings, join their demonstrations and sign their petition for the Climate Commission.

There was a mending station where those attending could learn to repair their clothes by sewing. It was busy, with students sitting at a long booth, learning to mend clothes. At another part of the hall, there was a plant giveaway, as well as other activities for students to participate in.

Environmental issues have a significant impact on ecosystems and organisms that rely on them, including ourselves. This event brought attention to various issues and topics relating to the environment and the movements that are being made toward solutions.