April Fools: Grand Theft Auto VI delay solved after Rockstar adds UW Tacoma map and missions.

A GTA satirical map leak imagines UW Tacoma’s Main W.

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A new rumor claims Rockstar Games delayed Grand Theft Auto VI to finish a UW Tacoma campus area, complete with student-life missions and a Main W staircase challenge.

By Syed Huzaifa Bin Afzal

The internet has produced a new explanation for the delay of Grand Theft Auto VI: Rockstar Games allegedly needed extra time to add the UW Tacoma as a fully playable location, complete with a mission chain inspired by campus life.

The claim surfaced through the traditional evidence pipeline: a screenshot that looks like it was taken through a fogged-up phone case, a leaked internal memo written in a font that suggests certainty without offering proof, and a comment section full of students arguing that the brick textures are definitely Tacoma.

Rockstar did not confirm any partnership involving the UW Tacoma, and the university did not announce any collaboration with Rockstar. That has not stopped the rumor from spreading.

“I knew it when I saw the stairs,” said one student who requested anonymity to avoid being assigned as a non-playable character. The student referenced a frame-by-frame trailer analysis that appears to show a steep set of steps, brick buildings , and a person standing still in a way that looked exactly like someone waiting outside a classroom that is still locked.

According to the unverified claim, the UW Tacoma area is designed as a historic brick district with high verticality, weather realism and passageways that encourage dramatic running scenes. Students who support the rumor say the developers captured campus details including the combination of scenic architecture and sudden hills that make walking feel like a fitness test you did not sign up for. None of the circulating images or development notes have been verified.

What pushed the rumor from ordinary to unstoppable, students said, was the alleged mission list. Instead of bank robberies, the supposed UW Tacoma storyline is built around scheduling chaos, routine campus obstacles and the suspense usually reserved for group projects.

One mission, described in the leak as The Great Group Project Heist, allegedly requires players to assemble four teammates who all say they are free whenever, then recover a shared document after someone accidentally changes it to view-only. The mission ends, the rumor claims, with the main character staring at a notification that reads, “Sorry, just seeing this,” and taking emotional damage.

Another mission is reportedly titled Main W Staircase: The Climb, which students are calling the campus boss fight. In the scenario, the player must reach the top while carrying a laptop, a backpack that feels heavier with each step, and a coffee that becomes less stable as gravity increases. The mission includes an optional objective that many students say is unrealistic: arriving at the top without pretending you are not out of breath.

A third mission, Find the Right Room, begins with a single clue that reads similar to real email: Meet in WCG 1XX. The map marker appears, disappears, then relocates to a different building for reasons that are never explained. Students said the only missing detail is the follow-up message that arrives after the meeting starts, asking if everyone can hop on a quick call.

The rumored campus content reportedly includes collectible-style challenges as well. One is described as The Outlet Hunt, where players must locate an available electrical outlet in a study area before their battery drops below survival levels. Another involves crossing a walkway while navigating a campus tour group that stops in the exact center of the path, creating a traffic jam that no amount of sprinting can solve. Students said the mission design sounds believable because it mirrors campus rhythms: small obstacles that become enormous when the clock is running.

The rumor also claims the UW Tacoma zone includes faculty characters who offer optional office-hours missions with titles like Clarify the Prompt, Revise the Draft, and Please Add a Citation. One alleged feature is a warning that appears when players try to complete a mission without doing the work: an academic integrity check that demands they explain their process. Students described that detail as the most realistic part of the whole leak.

Even without confirmation, some students from Business Administration major are treating the rumor as inevitable. “I am going to speedrun ‘Find the Right Room’ in under 30 seconds,” one student from IT major said. “I have been training since orientation.” Another student from IT major said the Main W staircase mission is the only campus landmark that already feels like a video game level, whether Rockstar intended it that way.

Whether UW Tacoma ever appears in a major open-world game, the rumor delivered something students recognized immediately: a delay, a deadline , and a campus challenge that feels harder than any fictional heist.

Editor’s note: This story is satire for The Tacoma Ledger’s April Fools issue. It is not affiliated with Rockstar Games and does not reproduce game assets, gameplay, or copyrighted materials. Grand Theft Auto is a trademark of its respective owner, and references here are used for parody and commentary.