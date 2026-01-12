Why consistent goal setting is better than ‘New Year’s resolutions’

12 Views

As we move into 2026, it’s time to move away from the inconsistency of “new year, new me” and make practical, consistent changes instead.

By Michael Ely

Every new year, people will ask me what my New Year’s resolutions are, and they will respond in kind with their resolutions. The typical resolution can range from working out more to spending less money. I can appreciate the idea of these resolutions as they rely on the idea that a new year can bring change; however, as I’ve gotten older I have realized how ineffective most resolutions are.

These resolutions often lack specificity, or even a plan to accomplish them in the first place. I would advocate for a shift away from resolutions and move towards creating a habit of goal setting. Goals need action plans, timelines and motivation from the person making the goal in order to actually be achievable. Resolutions can be generalized into a few words while setting goals requires extensive thought and planning.

This begs the question: how do you start? I’ll start with an example of trying to spend less money. The first aspect of this that I would look at is the “why.” Why is spending less money your goal? Beyond that, I would look at where you think you are spending the most money and how you can spend less in that area. I would then set a budget for that specific area to stick to every month so your growth is measurable.?

Goals need a timeline and must be measurable in order for the goal to be both achievable and effective for any individual. While each person may have different goals, I would recommend making a goal very specific before broadening it. With the example of spending less money, it may be a good goal, but it is a better goal if it is more specific, i.e. spending less money on books.

One of my goals for this upcoming year is to take better care of my physical health. This includes making sure that I make and attend all of my required appointments for the year, establishing a routine for exercise and making intentional choices as to what I eat in a day. While this goal is more broad, I have established three specific areas within that goal to work on, as well as a plan on how I want to implement them.?

I think that some people think of goal setting and New Year’s resolutions as synonymous, but it is important to recognize that setting goals should not exclusively occur at the start of each year. Rather, it should be an ongoing process throughout the year as you achieve some goals or adapt goals to be more achievable.?

Goal setting can take on so many different forms and approach so many different aspects of life, so if this didn’t resonate with you, know that there are so many other ways to set goals. Setting goals can be very personal and it’s important to do it in a way that makes sense to you. There are several apps and websites that provide resources for goal setting, including Purdue Global which includes several of these resources on one page.

Whether you refer to it as a goal or resolution, the important thing to remember is that you are actively attempting to improve your life in some aspect. Don’t spend time worrying about how you should set goals, just start doing it and you’ll eventually find what works for you.