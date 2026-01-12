New book series to start for the new year

16 Views

2026 brings an opportunity to dive into new things, so why not try a new book series?

By Michaela Ely

As the new year starts, many people consider it to be a chance to start something new. While I don’t really believe in resolutions, one of my own personal goals is to read more series of books rather than standalones. While I know my goal may not be everyone’s goal, this list provides a starting place for what I consider to be some essential series to start with.

Fantasy

I can’t begin a list about book series without starting with my favorite fantasy series of all time, “Lord of the Rings.” This series is a great experience for any enjoyer of books, but for fantasy lovers in particular, it is a quintessential reading experience. The world-building along with one of the best cast of characters sets this series up in an incredible way that is enjoyable from start to finish.

The Broken Earth trilogy by N.K. Jemisen begins with “The Fifth Season.” This trilogy follows a variety of characters in a world that experiences catastrophic events called Fifth Seasons and features individuals called orogenes, who have the ability to control tectonic power. The first novel is told through three different timelines and follows three distinct characters, but it’s not entirely what it seems. This trilogy pulls you in to a world that features so many twists, it’s hard to predict what might happen next.

When talking about fantasy, this list would be incomplete if I didn’t mention Brandon Sanderson’s books that take place within the Cosmere. The Cosmere is Sanderson’s overarching fictional world where the majority of his books take place, which includes the Stormlight Archive and his Mistborn series. I have not gotten around to reading all of the books that take place in the Cosmere, but I have read the original Mistborn trilogy. Sanderson’s books feature well-developed characters, a unique magic system and engaging adventures that any fantasy lover will likely enjoy.

Dystopian

Octavia Butler’s Parable duology includes both “Parable of the Sower” and “Parable of the Talents.” These two novels follow Lauren Olamina in a near–future America where climate change and economic crisis have plunged the country into chaos. The first book takes place in 2024 and details Lauren’s life in this America after she flees her community when it is destroyed and members of her family are killed. As she travels north in search of something better, she develops a new religion called Earthseed.

The next book picks up five years later and features multiple perspectives including Lauren, her husband and her daughter. “Parable of the Talents” also features a Christian fundamentalist president whose actions sort of reflect what we see today from our current administration. This duology is incredibly moving and powerful and seems unnervingly reflective of the times we live in today.

Contemporary/Literary Fiction

The Beartown trilogy by Fredrik Backman is one of the most powerful trilogies I have read in several years. The series is set in a place called Beartown, which is a small, isolated community in northern Sweden. This community is centered around hockey, particularly the town’s ice hockey team. The neighboring town, Hed, is also central to Beartown’s community identity as they have a rival hockey team that creates intense rivalries between the communities. The first book largely focuses on Beartwon and the results of a night that leaves a girl traumatized, forcing the community to contend with believing a victim or supporting their hockey team.

The trilogy deals with themes of community, family, trauma and the struggles that small communities may face when pitted against each other.

All of these series should be available at your local bookstore, online retailer or audiobook app.

While these recommendations range in genre, it’s possible that you still haven’t found a series to start off the new year. For those looking for more recommendations, check out your local library to see what they have to offer.