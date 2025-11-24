Federal workers deserve better than threats during a shutdown

16 Views

Air traffic controllers face exhaustion and unpaid labor while travelers brace for delays, proving that political gridlock has real human costs.

By M.J. Cameron

On Nov. 7, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that 40 airports will be forced to cut 10% of their flights to reduce the pressure on air traffic controllers during the shutdown. As of Nov. 12, the government has reopened, and restrictions were lifted on Nov. 16.

Since the FAA announced its flight cuts, I’ve grown frustrated with the federal government because the situation highlights how overworked and overlooked air traffic controllers are. They manage one of the most stressful jobs with long shifts and strict testing, and the shutdown intensified that pressure. My frustration comes from seeing an essential workforce pushed to its limits long before the government chose to reopen.

Before the shutdown, there were 11,000 fully certified controllers, 30% less than the government says are needed. They work extremely hard to keep people safe on flights through six-day work schedules and mandatory overtime. For over a month, they weren’t getting paid.

Since Oct. 1, up to 40% of controllers were absent from major airports due to the shutdown. On Nov. 10, President Donald Trump made a threatening post on Truth Social towards the controllers in response to the FAA cuts.

“All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!!” Trump wrote in the post. “Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially docked.”

A photo of SeaTac. Courtesy of Creative Commons.

Trump’s post did little to ease tensions; in fact, it only highlighted how disconnected political leadership has become from the realities of federal workers’ lives.

This threat didn’t make air traffic controllers suddenly want to go back to their federal job. The White House can’t deny pay under the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA). Most of the workers had to take another job to make ends meet, and they ended up calling in because of exhaustion. Threats won’t fix structural burnouts.

Trump also promised a $10,000 bonus to those who stayed, but how will Trump get the money for those bonuses?

“I don’t know. I’ll get it from someplace,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

Controllers work in one of the most stressful, demanding environments in federal service, and Trump’s comments dismisses the roles that they play in air traffic safety and how stressed they are.

Thanksgiving is approaching, one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Students may plan to fly to visit their families.

While there could be some lingering anxiety about flying out during this holiday for UWT students, there have been less flight cancellations and delays since the government reopened and controllers are getting their backpay according to Mike Arnot, spokesperson for the aviation analytics company Cirium.

This shutdown exposes a deeper issue; how undervalued federal employees have become. Air traffic controllers deserve stability, fair pay and respect, not threats or political posturing.