Town Hall turns WPH into a hub for student concerns and campus projects

UW Tacoma’s student government welcomed attendees with conversation, campus updates and incentives while urging students to get involved in advocacy work.

By J.A. Aleman

On Dec. 2, ASUWT held a town hall in William Philips Hall (WPH), for students to come and learn what the student government was working on. This was a chance for a meeting and greeting with students, where they could voice opinions about issues facing the campus in a more relaxed gathering before the next Senate meeting on Dec. 9.

Students started trickling in and immediately the student government welcomed them and encouraged them to ask questions, gave out merch and even a $10 voucher to the first 50 students for Hot Rod Dog located in the DogHouse Student Lounge in MAT 153.

“Talking to students about ways they can be more involved with student advocacy, advocating for our legislative priorities, student interests and just getting more involved,” said Ben Brown, Director of Legislative Affairs, when asked what he’s looking forward to the most.

ASUWT speaking with UWT students at Town Hall. Photo by J.A. Aleman.

“Hopefully they walk away seeing transparency with us and they can just talk because we’re students too. We’re here to represent them, represent their interests and we want to have these conversations—interactions with them on a more regular basis,” Brown added.

The student government was ready to hear from students, and students weren’t shy as they crowded tables to speak with their representatives.

“We are here to gather their input, get their experiences,” said Samuel Peña Rojas, Director of

Finance. “Most importantly, having this as a hub for students to know we’re open to hear from you and we’re open to continue to advocate for you moving forward.”

Terrell Stalworth, Legislative Liaison, told The Ledger about a possible clothing closet on campus for students who need professional clothes for interviews. The project will be a one-time pop-up event and will be announced after they release a survey to gauge general interest. But the hope is for the project to transition into a year-round closet in the future.

To hear about other projects, legislation and plans, students can attend the next Senate meeting on Dec. 9 at 9am at UWY in room 304. The next Executive Board Meeting is Dec. 12 at 9am in Cherry Parks, room 106 or can be attended via ASUWT’s YouTube channel.