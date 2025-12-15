Holiday hits for every listener

19 Views

A curated list featuring interactive performances, dance-friendly hits, a cappella classics and global holiday sounds to brighten the season.

By M.J. Cameron

Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes the return of familiar holiday sounds filling homes, cars and public spaces. From interactive choir performances to dance-ready pop, seasonal music continues to evolve while preserving its sense of warmth and tradition.

This holiday song recommendation list highlights a mix of interactive, danceable, modern and international selections that bring fresh energy to the season.

Interactive

“Fruit Cake” is a song that is commonly performed in many high school choirs. It made this list because of its divided vocal parts and a fun tradition my high school created that made the performance more entertaining.

During the first verse, the choir remained in place while pretending to stretch. After that, members walked around the audience while singing the repeated line. Once the music separated into soprano, mezzo, alto, tenor and bass parts, the real fun began.

If a section is not singing, its members must freeze in place, often striking exaggerated or awkward poses, while the active section moves around and finishes its part frozen as well. This visual element keeps the audience engaged, especially when singers end up frozen in front of friends or family members. At the end, all sections come together to sing the final verse.

This song and tradition can easily translate into family fun. Family members do not need to have singing experience, as much of the enjoyment comes from creating poses and making each other laugh.

“Fruit Cake” shows that music is not just about perfect sound, but about shared joy, connection and memorable moments, which can make it a favorite for those looking for a fun tradition this holiday season.

Dance

As a tap dancer, I find “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson especially enjoyable for audiences who tap dance or enjoy learning new choreography. The song features a steady, clearly defined rhythm that makes it well suited for layering tap footwork. It’s also widely accessible, with multiple dance tutorials available online for dancers at different skill levels.

Dancers who don’t own tap shoes or prefer other styles can still participate by dancing in regular shoes or adapting the choreography to a different style. One example is a beginner-friendly routine by Saskia’s Dansschool on YouTube, which offers a simple and engaging way to learn the song’s movements in their specific choreography.

Modern Traditional

Pentatonix offers a modern take on “Carol of the Bells,” while keeping the original melody of the Ukrainian folk song, “Shchedryk.” The a cappella group enhances the familiar tune through precise vocal layering; rhythmic percussion created through beatboxing and dynamic shifts that build intensity throughout the piece.

Their arrangement appeals to a wide audience because it blends traditional holiday music with contemporary vocal techniques. The performance also showcases the technical skill of each vocalist, highlighting how harmony alone can carry both rhythm and emotion without instrumental support.

By maintaining the song’s recognizable structure while adding modern energy, Pentatonix creates a version that feels both respectful to its origins and engaging for today’s listeners.

K-pop

“Christmas Love” by BTS’s Jimin offers a warm, contemporary addition to holiday music while preserving the emotional themes traditionally associated with the season. The song blends soft pop melodies with gentle rhythms that create a reflective and comforting atmosphere.

Its lyrics focus on nostalgia, joy and togetherness, which align closely with the values many associate with the holidays. Unlike high-energy seasonal tracks, “Christmas Love” provides a more intimate listening experience, making it well suited for quiet moments, family gatherings or personal reflection.

Jimin’s expressive vocals add sincerity and emotional depth, allowing listeners to connect to the song beyond its festive setting. The combination of modern production and heartfelt sentiment makes “Christmas Love” a meaningful and versatile holiday song choice.

These songs can reflect the wide range of ways people experience holiday music today. Whether through modern takes on classic carols or heartfelt global pop, each selection offers a unique way to celebrate the season.

As holiday music continues to cross genres and cultures, these songs show how the spirit of Christmas can be shared through creativity, connection and sound.