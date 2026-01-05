Storm advisories raise outage concerns in western Washington

50 Views

Officials warn strong winds and heavy rain could lead to power outages across the region

By M.J. Cameron

On Dec. 7, the National Weather Service issued wind advisories and flood watches for western Washington. Officials warned the weather could lead to power outages, as saturated soil combined with strong winds may knock over trees and damage power lines.

Winds were expected at 15 to 25 mph from the south, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) said it is preparing to respond to potential outages, according to a post on Facebook.

“We understand how difficult it is to be without power,” PSE said in the post. “We are working around the clock to restore power, provided conditions are safe to do so.”

As the weather intensified, its impact became more widespread. Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a statewide emergency on Dec. 10 in response to the major flooding across Washington. The severe weather disrupted power service across the region, with PSE reporting outages affecting 385 customers and Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) reporting approximately 90 customers without power that day.

The scale of outages continued to grow as storm conditions persisted. On Dec. 17, more than 67,000 customers were without power. TPU reported more than 17,000 customers without power, with PSE and Peninsula Light Co. also reporting thousands across their service areas out of power.

In response to the widespread outages and ongoing storm conditions, TPU shared tips to prepare for a power outage on its Facebook page, encouraging residents to secure outdoor items such as trampolines, sports equipment, patio furniture and trash cans. Those who rely on powered medical equipment are advised to have a backup power source or emergency plan.

TPU also recommended charging all devices, including power banks or portable chargers, and keeping flashlights and additional batteries available for everyone at home.

UW Emergency Management outlined steps students can take to prepare for possible power outages. Before a power outage, students are advised to install surge protectors and battery backup systems for computers to reduce fire risks and prevent data loss or hardware damage.

Commuting students or those with cars on campus are advised to keep their gas tanks at least half full, as gas stations rely on electricity to operate pumps.

Flooding and severe weather that led to the statewide emergency continue across the region, prompting officials to encourage people to stay informed, take precautionary measures and monitor updates from local utilities and emergency agencies.

UWT students can contact Campus Safety or tune to 710 AM for more information. Residents and students experiencing power outages can report them to Seattle City Light, PSE and TPU.