October is Tacoma Arts Month: What’s happening

Tacoma Arts Month began Oct. 1, kicking off a series of events, workshops and studio tours.

By Michaela Ely

Tacoma Arts Month kicked off with their Kaleidoscope event Oct. 4 at the Tacoma Public Library’s main branch. But all October they host a series of events with community partners such as Write253 and Remakery.

Tacoma Arts Month was originally commissioned by the City of Tacoma in 2001 as a week-long event that showcased local artists. By 2004, the event expanded to include all 31 days of October and featured artist workshops, live performances, literary readings and more.

In 2025, the diversity of art types is especially present during the Tacoma Studio Tour. Their website provides a comprehensive list of art mediums including fiber arts, jewelry making, ceramics, dance and so much more. This year’s studio tour occurred Oct. 11 and 12.

The studio tour features more than 100 local artists, but five were highlighted this year.

Angela Howard, whose studio space is shared with other artists, creates abstract collages that appear to have architectural or landscape elements. Howard uses her own painted papers, fabric, printed and handwritten text and ephemera to create her pieces.

Another artist highlighted was Kaitlin Lloyd. She creates acrylic paintings grounded in realism, specializing in portraits with vibrant colors. Lloyd incorporates elements of the Pacific Northwest into her murals and commissions, helping to foster connections in the community.

Stephanie Meredith creates mixed media paintings that play with depth and flatness, converging both abstraction and place. Many of her paintings focus on memory, personal history, perception and landscape, but her most recent pieces deal with landscapes and the extractive relationship we have with the earth.

Liz Morrow works in multiple mediums but primarily does linoleum relief printmaking, wood carving and acrylic painting. Her work explores the concepts of place, nature, home and identity. Her art often features bold visuals that depict natural life and integrate typographical elements.

RECESS was the final studio that was highlighted this year. They are a photo studio in Hilltop and are described as “a place where play meets art,”?according to the Tacoma Arts Month website.

While Tacoma Arts Month is coming to an end, there are still several events on their calendar. These events include workshops, dance and music classes, book clubs and more.

Tacoma Arts Month will also host Arts at the Armory on Nov. 15 and 16 which will highlight hundreds of local artists.