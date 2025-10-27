Despite shutdown delays, UWT stands by its military-affiliated students

20 Views

UWT’s Veterans and Military Resources Center reassures students that tuition and monthly stipends will continue during the federal shutdown, though delays could be faced

By M.J. Cameron

19% of students at the University of Washington Tacoma (UWT) are military affiliated, and the Oct. 1 government shutdown left many wondering whether their benefits would continue.

797 students at UWT are using the GI Bill, which includes all chapters such as the Montgomery Bill and post-9/11 according to the VA.

Ian Johnson, the Veterans and Military Resources (VRMC) benefits advisor and school certifying official, reassures that students using education benefits will still receive their monthly payments and tuition, if applicable.

“The question we received the most is will the shutdown affect their benefits,” Johnson said. “Students already using benefits or have been using benefits shouldn’t have any issues going forward. However, there is the potential impact for new students applying to utilize benefits.”

UWT Peer Advisors for Veteran Education (PAVE) have an overview of how each benefit type might be impacted by the shutdown, with Chapter 31 being the most affected program due to counselors being furloughed. This means counselor approvals, new authorizations and supply or tuition reimbursement may pause until they return.

Post-9/11 will continue with payments, but new or corrected certifications may take longer to process and direct deposit issues can’t be resolved until call centers reopen.

Chapter 35 stipend payments will continue for existing certifications, but new benefit users or dependents changing schools may see temporary delays.

A list of services the VA provides that will and won’t be affected by the shutdown. Provided by VA.gov.

Net tuition and fees are covered by the post-9/11 bill from the VA. Chapter 35 users have a Washington state mandated tuition waiver to supplement their benefits if eligible and a state resident.

“Most students aren’t impacted by their tuition being paid off,” Johnson said. “We don’t pay the tuition before the due date. The VA pays after.”

Tuition payments for post-9/11 are sent to the VA after the add/drop period. As of 2019, schools can’t penalize or prohibit students using the GI Bill from attending or participating in courses while awaiting payment for up to 90 days according to the Washington state VA.

The Chapter 35 waiver is a state-funded program. The legislature requires that state community colleges and universities waive all tuition and fees for dependents of eligible veterans or National Guard members. A book stipend is provided to recipients of the tuition waiver. Eligible veterans and National Guard members are allowed to have all or a portion of their tuition waived.

While the school has reassured that tuition and fees are still processed and covered for eligible students, the delay of monthly stipends and certifications has left students around the U.S. concerned.

“The advice I have for students is to budget their money,” said Johnson. “While there’s confirmation, benefits won’t be withheld, they will be late. Students can reach out to the VRMC for resources if they need support.”

UWT PAVE sent out a Google Document listing different resources for those struggling. Active duty and their families can use branch-specific emergency funds. The funds are grants or zero interest loans, and while they may not be available solely because of the shutdown, funds may be available for verifiable emergency needs.

UW students can apply for emergency aid through the financial aid office. Students may be offered grants, loans or campus resources. The application is now open to those in need.

Overview of VA benefits and how they’ll be affected by the shutdown. Provided by UWT.

The document also includes food, basic needs and mental health resources such as The Pantry and the Psychological and Wellness Services (PAWS) for currently enrolled UWT students at no additional cost.

Despite the uncertainty caused by the federal shutdown, UWT officials and veteran support staff continue to assure students that their education benefits remain secure. While delays in payments or processing may occur, the university urges students to plan ahead and reach out for assistance if needed.

Through campus and community resources, UWT remains committed to helping military-affiliated students stay focused on their education during the disruption.