Tacoma City Council confirms new leadership appointments

The Tacoma City Council recently appointed leaders to new positions, including an interim police chief.

By: Michaela Ely

Throughout the month of February, the City of Tacoma gained three new City Council members or positions, including an interim police chief, the Chair of the National League of Cities (NLC) 2025 Military Communities Council and a Community and Economic Development Director.

Former Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore submitted his letter of resignation on Jan. 28, which took effect on Feb. 3. He was previously placed on administrative leave in September of last year by City Manager Elizabeth Pauli, in order to conduct an investigation into the misuse of taxpayer money with overseas charges on a city issued phone bill.

His replacement is Patti Jackson, who brings 35 years of law enforcement experience and leadership from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

“Patti Jackson has proven experience most recently leading Pierce County’s Patrol Operations as Chief and prior to that, serving the Corrections Bureau for eight years as Chief, and I am confident the Tacoma Police Department will benefit from the relationships she has built and the lines of communication she has opened,” said Pauli in a press release by the city. “She is also uniquely positioned to provide both informed leadership and a fresh perspective. She will lead the department forward through this transition while providing a thorough and objective assessment at all levels.”

Jackson will serve as interim police chief beginning no later than March 10 and will remain in the role until the City Manager and the City Council agree on a suitable candidate for a permanent police chief. The City of Tacoma allows for applications during a specific time period, does preliminary interviews and does panel interviews with members of the city council and community partners to select a police chief. They will then be confirmed by the Tacoma City Council.

“I look forward to prioritizing public safety while strengthening established relationships and fostering new ones. I also look forward to building trust amongst the Tacoma Police Department’s employees, both sworn and civilian. In order to move this department and city forward safely, I will need their support and guidance,” Jackson said in a press release from the City of Tacoma.

Tacoma City Council member Joe Bushnell has been appointed to serve a one-year term as the Chair of the NLC 2025 Military Communities Council as of Feb. 6. In this role, he will lead a diverse set of local government leaders in order to develop resources and programs for military families nationwide. The vice chair is a city council member from Killeen, Texas.

?“As a Marine Corps veteran, I am proud of the fact that Tacoma is home to such a large population of veterans and active duty families. In Tacoma, which is just 10 minutes from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, we understand the needs of our military community and this is an opportunity to work collaboratively with local governments across the nation to address them,” said Council Member Bushnell in a press release from the City of Tacoma.

Tanja Carter was appointed as the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Director. She is experienced in several relevant industries, including tourism, commercial real estate development and industrial manufacturing. Her most recent work for a city government was in her role as the Economic Development Director for the City of Federal Way. She has also worked in economic development for Auburn and SeaTac.

Carter is trilingual, fluent in German, Spanish and English. She also has a bachelor’s degree in economics and international relations from The American University.

“Bringing a unique global perspective and a proven track record of success in economic development, program execution, and leadership, she is also a former small business owner who understands the unique challenges faced by entrepreneurs in today’s business environment,” Pauli said in a press release from the City of Tacoma.

Some of these challenges include inflation, lack of access to credit and high interest rates, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,

Carter previously connected with small immigrant owned businesses and established relationships with organizations such as the International Economic Development Council and the Washington Economic Development Association.

“I’ve been so impressed by the incredibly smart and talented people on this team and the amazing work they’ve already accomplished. I look forward to supporting their continued success and building on these achievements as we work together to serve businesses of all sizes seeking to establish, grow and thrive in Tacoma,” Carter said in a City of Tacoma press release.

To stay updated on the newly appointed positions and other news, visit the City of Tacoma’s website for updates.